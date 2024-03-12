65 pc SHG members turn into Lakhpati Didis as incomes triple: SBI report
New Delhi, March 12 The Women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) schemes are turning out to be a huge success in the rural areas resulting in a tripling of incomes with 65 per cent SHG members turning into Lakhpati Didis nationwide, according to an SBI report released on Tuesday.
The report sees Lakhpati Didis emerging as a game changer by 2026-27 across most states & UTs.
