6D Technologies Receives 'Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year' Award at IMC 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 7: 6D Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider, is delighted to announce its latest accolade as the proud winner of the 'Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year' award at the esteemed Indian Mobile Congress Awards 2023. This prestigious recognition was presented by Dr. Neeraj Mittal (IAS), Chairman DCC & Secretary(T), DOT, Government of India, and signifies 6D Technologies' unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital transformation landscape.

6D Technologies' victory is a testament to its pioneering efforts in reshaping the digital landscape with a digital-360 approach, enhancing the efficiency, processes, and growth of businesses globally. The company's successful project, carried out in collaboration with a key enterprise client in Ethiopia, demonstrates its commitment to advanced telecom services and inclusivity in digital transformation.

Abhilash Sadanandan, CEO of 6D Technologies, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this distinguished award at IMC 2023. It underscores our team's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that facilitate seamless digital transformation for enterprises globally. This achievement is a reflection of our continuous efforts to deliver transformative solutions that empower businesses in the digital age and drive sustainable growth and success."

6D Technologies' successful project, carried out in collaboration with a key enterprise client in the telco space, in Ethiopia. 6D's commitment to advanced telecom services and inclusivity drove a successful digital transformation. They overcame market challenges with a future-ready solution 'Canvas', a multi-play 5G-powered, cloud-enabled Digital BSS platform, offering enhanced customer experiences and significantly supporting Ethiopia's digital access and socio-economic development goals.

6D Technologies continues to be at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. The 'Best Enterprise Digital Transformation of the Year' award at IMC 2023 stands as a testament to the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital landscape.

About IMC:

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) is a leading platform that convenes technology and telecommunications stakeholders, including industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. For more information, visit https://www.indiamobilecongress.com/.

About 6D Technologies:

Established as a leading technology solutions provider, 6D Technologies specializes in delivering state-of-the-art digital transformation solutions for businesses worldwide. For more information, visit www.6DTechnologies.com

