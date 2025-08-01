7 coal blocks successfully auctioned in 12th round, to create 7,098 jobs: Centre

New Delhi, Aug 1 The government on Friday said that a total of seven coal blocks have been successfully auctioned, comprising three fully explored and four partially explored coal blocks.

These blocks are expected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 719.90 crore (excluding partially explored blocks), likely to attract a capital investment of around Rs 787.50 crore, and create 7,098 employment opportunities.

The Coal Ministry launched the 12th round of coal block auctions for commercial mining on March 27. In the forward auctions, held from July 28 to July 31, a total of seven coal blocks have been auctioned.

These seven blocks hold a combined geological reserve of approximately 1,761.49 million tonnes. The cumulative Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of these blocks stands at 5.25 MTPA (excluding partially explored coal blocks), according to the ministry.

The auctions witnessed intense competition, achieving an average revenue share of 26.70 per cent, the official statement added.

Since the inception of commercial coal mining in 2020, a total of 131 coal blocks have been auctioned successfully, with a production capacity of 277.31 million tonnes per year.

Once operationalised, these blocks will immensely contribute to enhancing domestic coal production and to making the country self-reliant in the coal sector.

Collectively, these blocks are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs 39,359 crore, capital investment of Rs 41,597 crore and provide employment for 3,74,916 people in coal-bearing regions.

Meanwhile, India’s total coal production has already crossed the 1 billion tonnes (BT) mark in the financial year 2024-25, and the coal output of the country’s largest company, Coal India Limited (CIL), is targeted to cross the 1 billion tonnes mark by 2026-27. Coal India Ltd produced 781.07 million tonnes in 2024-25, and the target for 2026-27 has been fixed at 1,004.00 billion tonnes.

Most of the country's coal requirement is met through indigenous production.

