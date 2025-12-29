7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd. Acquires Fancelite to Expand Decor and Lighting Portfolio

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 29: 7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd., the company behind the fast-growing decor platform TheSevenColours.com, has announced the acquisition of Fancelite, a lighting-focused brand operating through Fancelite.in. The acquisition marks a strategic milestone in the company's expansion journey, strengthening its presence in the decor and lighting segments across residential and commercial markets.

The transaction includes the complete transfer of the Fancelite brand, covering its brand assets, digital platforms, intellectual property, and sales channels. With this acquisition, 7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd. aims to create a more integrated ecosystem that combines decor, architectural elements, and modern lighting solutions under a unified operational vision.

Founded with a focus on contemporary lighting and functional design, Fancelite has developed a growing presence in the decorative and architectural lighting space. By bringing Fancelite into its portfolio, 7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd. plans to scale the brand while aligning it with broader goals of innovation, quality, and long-term growth.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sameer Chauhan, Founder of TheSevenColours.com, said, "The acquisition of Fancelite is a strategic step in strengthening our decor and lighting portfolio. It allows us to combine design-led thinking with scalable operations, enabling us to offer more integrated and innovative solutions to our customers."

Chauhan added that the acquisition aligns with the company's long-term objective of building a diversified decor platform that caters to evolving consumer and commercial needs. Operating through https://thesevencolours.com/, 7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd. has steadily expanded across categories such as wall decor, canvas art, customized signage, neon lighting, and architectural decor products. The inclusion of Fancelite further enhances its capabilities within the lighting vertical.

The Indian decor and lighting market has witnessed sustained growth driven by rising urbanization, increasing focus on interior aesthetics, and growing demand from sectors such as hospitality, retail, offices, and co-working spaces. As consumer preferences shift toward customized and design-centric solutions, companies are increasingly seeking to broaden their offerings through strategic brand integrations.

Industry observers note that acquisitions like this reflect a larger trend toward consolidation in the decor and lighting space, enabling brands to offer end-to-end solutions rather than isolated product categories. By integrating lighting and decor under one umbrella, companies can streamline design, manufacturing, and distribution while improving customer experience.

Post-acquisition, Fancelite will continue to operate as a brand through its digital platform https://fancelite.in/, while benefiting from the infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution network of 7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd. The company has indicated plans to invest in product development, digital expansion, and market penetration to strengthen Fancelite's presence across key regions.

7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd. stated that its focus remains on sustainable growth, operational efficiency, and innovation-led expansion. With Fancelite now part of its ecosystem, the company aims to accelerate product innovation and enhance its offerings for homes, offices, cafes, restaurants, and large commercial projects.

As the decor and lighting industry continues to evolve, the acquisition underscores 7 Colours Decors Pvt. Ltd.'s ambition to build a scalable, design-focused platform. The integration of TheSevenColours.com and Fancelite.in is expected to play a key role in shaping the company's next phase of growth in India's expanding decor and lighting market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor