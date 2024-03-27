7 in 10 Indian B2B sellers using AI to surpass their targets: Report

New Delhi, March 27 More than seven in 10 (73 per cent) of business-to-business (B2B) sellers in India who exceed their targets are using artificial intelligence (AI), a new report said on Wednesday.

The B2B sellers in the country are increasingly relying on AI in their selling journeys -- to research prospects, identify targets, and find warm leads with buyers, according to the report by professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Top three habits of “deep sellers” are prioritising high potential accounts, investing in relationships and finding hidden allies.

About 78 per cent of sellers and 82 per cent of buyers expect consumer budgets to increase in the next 12 months, pointing to an optimistic B2B sales landscape this year.

The findings showed that 32 per cent of B2B sellers in India are “deep sellers” and are 1.8 times more likely to exceed their quotas, and those who use social networks to find key buyers are 2.3 times more likely to do so.

"Deep sellers are expert guides in the sales world: they reach out with purpose, dig deep into research, and focus on building lasting connections. That’s why companies are on the hunt for deep sellers who know how to use AI and sales intelligence tools,” said Abhai Singh, Head of Sales Solutions, LinkedIn India.

About 93 per cent of B2B sellers in India agreed that meeting face-to-face before closing a deal is important.

“At the same time, 52 per cent of buyers in India say they still buy from the same salesperson even after changing companies. This shows how important relationships are for sales success and lasting value,” the report noted.

