7 out of 10 People Believe that Overweight Individuals Experience Bullying and Teasing in Professional and Social Settings: Pristyn Data Labs

New Delhi [India], October 23: The issue of obesity continues to be a pressing concern globally, with its impact on individuals' overall health and well-being becoming increasingly evident. On World Obesity Awareness Week, Pristyn Data Labs conducted a comprehensive study involving a diverse sample of more than 3,000 individuals across India. The study has revealed important insights that emphasize the pressing demand for greater awareness and proactive steps to tackle the issues associated with obesity.

The study revealed that 61% of respondents are not even aware of their Body Mass Index (BMI). Furthermore, 1 out of 2 respondents admitted to gaining weight post-pandemic, underlining the potential impact of the pandemic on lifestyle and health behaviours. The study also found that 70% of respondents believed that individuals face bullying or teasing in professional environments or social gatherings due to obesity, further emphasizing the importance of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment.

When asked about weight management, roughly 60% of the respondents agreed that they had made multiple attempts to lose or manage their weight. When it comes to managing their weight, 61% of people focus on controlling their diet and exercising regularly. Interestingly, a smaller proportion, one-fourth, resorted to fasting, with an even smaller percentage, 6%, using fat burner pills.

Despite the significant impact of obesity on mental and physical health, the study indicated that only 27% of respondents sought professional help or counselling for weight-related issues, body image concerns, or eating habits, highlighting the need for increased access to support and resources for those grappling with obesity. 60% of participants believed that there is a stigma associated with obesity in India, pointing to the need for greater awareness and sensitivity regarding the issue.

When questioned about whether obesity should be classified as a disease, 60% of respondents advocated for its classification, underscoring the importance of comprehensively understanding its impact on overall health and well-being.

Despite the concerning data, there remains a positive indication of awareness about the health risks associated with obesity, with 81% of respondents affirming their knowledge of the potential health risks linked to obesity, including diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

