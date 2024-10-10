7 Reasons Your Hair is Frizzy and How to Fix It

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 10: Frizzy hair can turn even the best hair days into a tangled mess. But don't worry! Understanding what causes frizz and how to fight it can transform your hair care routine. Here are some surprising causes of frizz and the best ways to combat it.

Causes of Frizzy Hair

1. Humidity

Ever notice how your hair seems to have a mind of its own on humid days? That's because hair absorbs moisture from the air. When humidity levels are high, this extra moisture causes the hair shaft to swell, lifting the cuticle and resulting in frizz.

2. Overwashing

Too much of a good thing can be bad, and that's certainly true for washing your hair. Over washing strips your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and craving moisture. Without these essential oils, your hair becomes more susceptible to frizz. Surprising, right?

3. Incorrect Product usage

Frizzy hair calls for specific ingredients and the right products. Incorporating anti-frizz products into your routine can make a world of difference. For instance, the Argan Oil & Lavender Shampoo by Love Beauty and Planet is an ideal shampoo for frizzy hair. As per Dr. Sameera Kulkarni, Hair Care Program Leader, Hindustan Unilever, "This shampoo is formulated to smoothen and nourish your hair, leaving it frizz-control for up to 48hrs.*

4. Heat Styling

While heat styling tools like flat irons and blow dryers can help tame your hair, excessive use can lead to damaged cuticles. When the cuticle layer is compromised, it no longer lays flat, making it easier for moisture to enter and cause frizz.

5. Chemical Treatments

Chemical treatments such as coloring, perming, and relaxing can weaken your hair's structure. These processes strip away the natural proteins and moisture, leaving your hair dry and finally prone to frizz. Your hair's health takes a toll, but it doesn't have to be that way.

6. Say No To Sulfates & Dyes

Choosing the wrong hair products can wreak havoc on your locks. Products laden with harsh chemicals can strip your hair of its natural moisture, causing unwanted frizz. Opt for products that are free from sulfates, dyes, and other "baddies" to ensure your hair stays nourished and protected.

7. Hard Water

Water quality can also play a role in hair health. Hard water, which contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium, can leave residues on your hair, making it more prone to frizz. These minerals can also interfere with the effectiveness of your hair care products.

Combating Frizz Like A Pro

1. Masking

Regular deep-conditioning hair masks for frizzy hair are a game changer. These treatments infuse your hair with much-needed moisture. Try the Argan Oil and Lavender Hair Mask for an intensive conditioning experience. This 2-minute magic mask reduces frizz for smoother, softer hair.

2. Say Yes To Less Heat Styling

Reducing the use of heat styling tools can significantly improve the health of your hair. When you do use these tools, make sure to apply a heat protectant spray to minimize damage. Opt for lower heat settings and give your hair a break by embracing natural styles whenever possible.

3. Proper Drying Techniques

How you dry your hair can make a big difference. Instead of rubbing your hair with a towel, gently squeeze out excess water and use a microfiber towel or a soft t-shirt to dry your hair. This reduces friction and helps prevent frizz. Moreover, you can also use Love Beauty and Planet's Argan Oil & Lavender Hair Serum. Get up to 3x smoother hair with this hair serum for frizzy hair*.

4. Avoid Overwashing

Try to limit hair washing to two or three times a week. This helps retain your hair's natural oils, keeping it moisturized and less prone to frizz. When you do wash your hair, opt for sulfate-free, best shampoo for dry and frizzy hair that's gentle on your scalp and hair.

Additional Tips for Taming Frizz

- Silk Pillowcases: Sleeping on a silk pillowcase can reduce friction and help maintain your hair's moisture balance, leading to less frizz.

- Cool Rinses: Finish your hair wash with a cool rinse to help seal the cuticle and lock in moisture.

- Soothing Hair Masks: Using a hair mask for frizzy hair can provide extra hydration and protection throughout the day.

- Regular Trims: Regular trims help get rid of split ends, which can travel up the hair shaft and cause frizz.

- Wide-Tooth Comb: Use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush to detangle your hair. This minimizes breakage and helps maintain the integrity of your hair.

These are some surprising causes of frizzy hair to help transform your locks into smooth and manageable. Incorporate the right products and techniques into your hair care routine and say goodbye to frizzy hair for good!

* Based on the Lab test vs non conditioning Shampoo.

