7 Remarkable Achievements and Celebrations of Ojasvi Foundation in 2022 by 7 Powerful Leaders

Ojasvi Foundation has witnessed tremendous growth and achieved multiple milestones in 2022.

- Ojasvi Foundation Launch event - Grand success Celebration Event held at Surat in the presence of 1200+ members.

- Rise & Rise Brand of India INC Bharat @ 75 Award 2022 by honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat Shree Bhupendra Bhai Patel.

- Featured in the Most Influential Leaders List 2022 in FORBES India Magazine released by Global Brand Heylin Spark in Forbes India Official.

- World Best Brands and Business Awards 2022 held at Bangkok / Thailand, organized by Council for Brand Business Promotions and Research & News 1 India.

- India Brand Icon Award 2022 by celebrity guest "LARA DUTTA" held at Mumbai.

- ''India Excellence Award 2022" by chief guest ''Amrita Rao" held at Taj, Bangalore.

- A journey of success "Suvarn Safar" event held at GCC Club, Mumbai - A Corporate event success celebration of Ojasvi Foundation in presence of 750+ VIP guests.

The achievement stories of Ojasvi foundation will serve as an inspiration for those hoping to make it big in the entrepreneur world. These success celebrations are nothing short of inspiring and prove one fact over and over again things are possible if you have the will to accomplish it. Their aim is to provide a proper structure to the people associated with Ojasvi Foundation by connecting them together by making the best use of their skills, knowledge and experience, so that they can move forward in progressive manner to find solutions to all the problems of life. Its methodology, activities and attitude is the pride of their success, and believe in building long lasting relationships.

It believes in financial freedom, self-motivation, self-confidence, self-communication, self-learning and self-development. Ojasvi Foundation has shown rapid growth within 3 years of establishment with the help of its 7 powerful leaders - Sagar Sojitra, Nishant Koladiya, Jay Naria, Ruchit Vekariya, Dhaval Sojitra, Mayur Sojitra and Divyesh Satani. They have helped people achieve freedom and success in their life. Ojasvi Foundation engaged in different sectors like A.I based research and development, finance, education, real estates, IT, FMCG, health, travel, entertainment, hotel & restaurant.

Ojasvi Foundation leaders has played their roles perfectly in the growth of the company. Lets learn how they played their respective roles -

Sagar Sojitra started his career by operating a small chain business in the healthcare segment in the southern part of Gujarat by the name of Ojasvi. Through his relentless hard work and the constant pursuit of excellence. Sagar's mission is to develop and deliver innovative and best solutions for his members. He has been achieving that by constantly outperforming his peers and regularly achieving small goals that align with his more significant goals in life.

Nishant Koladiya A civil engineer by profession and is an entrepreneur by heart. His field of interest is Real estate, entertainment sector and exploring new places. In year 2020 he started his journey with ojasvi foundation by putting a step in the Hotel Industry in the name of ojasvi paradise in Goa. After the success of his project in Goa, he has launched another project in Thailand.

Jay Naria is a part of Ojasvi foundation setting concrete steps to plan and execute a vision and leads a team towards accomplishment. Professionally he has an expertise in silver, gold and diamond jewellery trading. He has taken a step forward in making and designing premium jewellery from silver, gold and diamond which has a tremendous demand in Indian and overseas market.

Ruchit Vekariya is one such person who has devoted his creativity, skills and time in this journey to build his efforts towards Ojasvi Foundation. He is a civil engineer by profession, workaholic person who believes in working consistently to achieve his goals. He is quite capable of completing his task with dedication and perfection.

Dhaval Sojitra's field of expertise includes technical and unique mathematics. He is also a good forex trader. He started his career journey by working in healthcare and pharma industry and also has an experience of working in IT sector.

Mayur Sojitra is an IT professional and has an expertise in this field with an experience of more than nine years. Mayur is a software engineer, Tech Speaker and community Evangelist. His contributions are in the development of numerous web and mobile application.

Divyesh Satani is a dynamic and optimistic personality He started his career in Diamond industry in the year 2014, gained experiences and then launched his own start up. He is easily approachable and is on his toes to solve the problems of life. He is eager to provide solutions to all the perplexity encountered in life.

