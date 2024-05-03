7 Years of Trailblazing Digital Strategies for Brand Momentum & Market Leadership

New Delhi (India), May 3: Digital marketing had always been a game changer, and its impact was well evident even before the covid 19 pandemic. The pandemic, however, propelled the growth of digital platforms as businesses recognised the importance of maintaining a solid online presence to stay connected with their audience. Also, the rampant availability of digital platforms facilitated connectivity and encouraged brands to revamp their digital marketing approaches to cater to the ever-changing demands of the consumers.

AdCounty Media kickstarted its journey back in 2017 when the realm of digital marketing witnessed a wave of transformation ranging from the permeation of content marketing trends and big data to an unparalleled focus on automation, mobile marketing, social media and IoT. Since its inception, AdCounty has evolved from a premium web and mobile-centric marketing firm to a global leader in ROI-focused advertising solutions. Mr Aditya Jangid, Managing Director, established this company with a vision to revolutionise the digital marketing landscape by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic insights. Mr Abbhinav R Jain (Co-founder & Chief Finance Officer), Mr Delphin Varghese (Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer) and Kumar Saurav (Co-founder & Chief Strategic Officer) stood by his side, providing unwavering support throughout this arduous journey. The astute visionaries went the extra mile to pioneer new standards of excellence in digital marketing and drive unprecedented growth and success for its clients.

The company commenced its journey in India and gradually expanded its reach worldwide, solidifying a prominent presence in Singapore by 2018. A year later, AdCounty Media spread its tentacles into the world of performance marketing to provide unrivalled advertising solutions that transcend the realm of ROI (return on investment) with an overarching objective of amplifying brand recognition and empowering businesses. The company ventured into key markets like Indonesia, UAE, Germany, Romania, Malaysia and Brazil while catering to a diverse clientele spanning across industries like gaming, e-commerce, lifestyle, finance, BFSI, education, FMCG and more. In 2020, AdCounty was felicitated with the ‘Emerging India Startup Award' in recognition of its exemplary innovative ideas and sustainable business models. By 2021, the company had over 500 advertisers associated with us and our indigenous applications witnessed exponential growth.

The firm, which emerged as a multi-million-dollar company, also developed its own product catalogue including live-streaming, cache cleaner and scanner applications and a rich website inventory. In a bid to accelerate business expansion, AdCounty plans on investing in the Middle-east and South-east Asia to bolster its presence in the burgeoning market. It also tapped into programmatic advertising, in-house DSPs (Demand Side Platforms) and DMPs (Data Management Platforms) to facilitate programmatic ad buying and precise targeting.

As a part of its growth strategy, AdCounty Media plans to hire extensively across diverse domains like Media Sales, Ad Operations, Publisher Management, Client Servicing, Email Marketing, App Development, and Game Development. AdCounty's branding division, ‘inatix', harnesses the power of programmatic advertising and implements it in conjunction with innovative marketing solutions. Incorporated within Inatix is AdCounty's in-house DSP, ‘bidcounty' that offers interactive and immersive ad formats to choose from in order to foster maximum audience engagement. Through features like advanced audience insights, creative optimization tools, and AI-driven campaign management, Inatix enables marketers to stay ahead of the curve and drive superior results for their campaigns. Their performance marketing division called ‘Opsis', aims at delivering measurable results through data-driven strategies and cutting-edge techniques to maximise performance.

AdCounty’s dedication to excellence has been recognized with prestigious accolades such as the Business Leadership Awards for ‘Digital Media Team of The Year’ in 2022 and the Successpreneur Award for the ‘Emerging Business of the Year' in 2023. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional results and setting industry benchmarks for digital marketing excellence.

