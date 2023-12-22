700 Moms endorse Kinder Creamy as a Perfect Mini-Snack

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 22: Kinder Creamy, the latest edition from Ferrero, has swiftly become a beloved choice among moms and kids, Kinder Creamy features a multi-sensorial blend of two delicious layers of milky and cocoa creams covered with rice crispies. This unique and delicious treat not only offers a delightful experience but also encompasses high-quality ingredients, including rich cow milk solids that contain Vitamin B12. Kinder Creamy is a scoopable mini snack with the right balance of goodness that mothers can trust and a delicious blend of milky and crunchy tastes that kids enjoy.

The collaboration between Kinder Creamy and more than 700 moms on Instagram marked a groundbreaking achievement, emerging as one of the most extensive influencer engagements in recent times. This dynamic campaign garnered an astounding reach of over 11 million+ users, with an impressive engagement rate of 2x. The heartwarming stories shared by moms resonated deeply with the audience and generated over 12 million+ views and a staggering 50,000 comments across the platform. These results emphasize not only the delicious appeal of Kinder Creamy but also an extraordinary level of execution in influencer initiatives.

The campaign showcased how Kinder Creamy transcended beyond being just a snack, to becoming an integral part of cherished moments between moms and kids, setting a remarkable standard for impactful brand collaborations in the industry.

Kinder Creamy is a delectable choice for Between Meal Eating Episodes (BMEE), offering a delightful array of quality ingredients that transform it into the perfect mini snack. Pairing Kinder Creamy with different combinations at the right times of the day enhances its appeal.

In conclusion, Kinder Creamy has provided a unique solution to the never-ending debate between mothers and kids with a tasty snacking option full of goodness to fulfil those in-between hunger moments. The collaborative effort with 700 passionate moms on Instagram showcased the brand's reach and the depth of connection it fosters within families. Kinder Creamy stands as a testament to Ferrero's commitment to crafting not just snacks, but moments of joy and togetherness.

