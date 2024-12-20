"7.06 lakh rooftop solar electricity units installed in 6 months": Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 20 : Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that 7.06 lakh rooftop solar electricity units have been installed in the country in the last 6 months under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'.

Speaking to reporters here, the Union Minister said that the installation process had already started in June. He added the government has received 18 lakh applications so far for the installation of rooftop solar electricity units.

"Overall we have set a target of 1 crore in the country. In this 1 crore, 1.5 crore registrations have been done and 7.06 lakh installations have been done. We have received a total of 18 lakh applications till now. The installation was started in June. In the last 6 months, 7.06 lakh installations have been done in the country...I have come to this eastern region for this reason and I have tried to talk to the officers working in the field, I have also tried to understand their problems. Actually, this is profitable, not free but profitable...It is one of the most ideal schemes under the leadership of the Prime Minister. So, we wish to implement it without any politics for the welfare of people."

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana is a central scheme that aims to provide free electricity to one crore households in the country, who opt to install rooftop solar electricity units.

The Government of India has approved the scheme on 29th February, 2024 to increase the share of solar rooftop capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity.

The scheme has an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore and is to be implemented till FY 2026-27. The scheme will be implemented by a National programme Implementation Agency (NPIA) at the National level and by the State Implementation Agencies (SIAs) at the state level.

The scheme provides for a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2kW capacity and 40 percent of additional system cost for systems between 2 to 3kW capacity. The subsidy has been capped at 3kW capacity.

At current benchmark prices, this will mean Rs 30,000 subsidy for 1kW system, Rs 60,000 for 2kW systems and Rs 78,000 for 3kW systems or higher.

The Distribution Utility (DISCOMs or Power/Energy Departments, as the case may be) shall be the State Implementation Agencies (SIA) at the State/UT level.

Under the scheme, the DISCOMs shall be required to put in place several facilitative measures for promotion of rooftop solar in their respective areas such as availability of net meters, timely inspection and commissioning of installations, vendor registration and management, interdepartmental convergence for solarizing government building etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor