7.28 lakh elderly given hearing aides, assistive devices: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

New Delhi, Dec 22 Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said that under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY), assistive devices related to mobility, vision, and hearing have been provided to 7.28 lakh senior citizens so far, an official said on Monday.

He was speaking at a special event in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh on Saturday for strengthening emotional, social, and cultural bonding between different generations and promoting active and dignified ageing, the official said in a statement.

The programme “Celebration of Intergenerational Bonds” was organised at Biaora, Rajgarh, by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

The Union Minister emphasised that senior citizens are the custodians of experience, tradition, and values, and are an invaluable strength of the nation.

He underlined the importance of promoting active, healthy, and dignified ageing through community-based initiatives and intergenerational engagement.

Kumar highlighted several key initiatives of the Ministry, including Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY), under which assistive devices related to mobility, vision, and hearing are provided to senior citizens, enabling them to lead independent and confident lives with dignity.

He said that over 7.28 lakh senior citizens across the country have benefited from the scheme so far.

The Minister also highlighted the strengthening of Elderline 14567, which has received more than 27 lakh calls, providing support, guidance, and emergency assistance to senior citizens.

He also shared details related to the promotion of intergenerational bonding through cultural, community, and outreach programmes across the country, and the provision of celebration of grandparents’ day at school.

The programme aimed to further strengthen the spirit of affection, dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect between generations. Such initiatives play a vital role in connecting society, carrying forward values and traditions, and strengthening collective social consciousness, said the statement.

The event reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to building an inclusive and elder-friendly society by encouraging intergenerational engagement, community participation, and active ageing.

It highlighted how the experiences, wisdom, and values of senior citizens, when combined with the energy, creativity, and curiosity of children and youth, contribute to the creation of a balanced, sensitive, and progressive society.

Narayan Singh Panwa, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh; Gautam Tetwal, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment (Independent Charge), and Rodmal Nagar, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Rajgarh and senior government officers, representatives of social organisations, and a large number of students, and family members, including grandparents of the children, were also present at the event.

