73 Strings Partners with IVSC for the 2025 Annual General Meeting and International Valuation Conference in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 25: 73 Strings, the global leader in AI-powered valuation and portfolio monitoring solutions for the private capital industry, is proud to announce its partnership with the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC) for the upcoming IVSC 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and International Valuation Conference, taking place in New Delhi at the end of October.

As part of this global gathering of valuation leaders, Abhishek Pandey, Co-founder and Deputy CEO of 73 Strings, has been invited to deliver a keynote on how AI is reshaping the valuation profession, followed by a panel discussion with leading global investors on the emerging challenges and opportunities defining the future of valuations in private markets.

This partnership underscores 73 Strings' leadership in redefining the valuation profession, ushering in an era built on automation, transparency, and AI-enhanced professional judgment. As an active collaborator with the IVSC, 73 Strings is helping shape a future where technology empowers, not replaces, human expertise, preserving the art and integrity of valuation while enabling professionals to deliver faster, more consistent, and data-driven outcomes.

“Partnering with IVSC for this prestigious event reflects our shared commitment to advancing valuation excellence through innovation and collaboration,” said Abhishek Pandey, Co-founder and Deputy CEO, 73 Strings. “As private markets evolve and the retailization of alternatives accelerates, the need for speed, transparency, and standardization in valuation has never been greater. AI is the enabler that bridges this gap – augmenting, not replacing, the human judgment that remains at the heart of valuation – while improving efficiency, auditability, and confidence across the investment ecosystem.”

Nicholas Talbot, IVSC Chief Executive, shared: “As technology and data redefine the landscape of financial and private markets, collaboration between innovators like 73 Strings and global standard-setters like the IVSC is vital. Together, we can help ensure that advances in AI enhance the credibility, consistency, and global comparability of valuations – strengthening the foundations of market confidence worldwide.”

The convergence of AI, data, and valuation is redefining how alternative asset managers assess and monitor their portfolios. With over $11 trillion in assets under management represented across its global client base, and a team with more than 300 years of combined valuation leadership experience, 73 Strings is helping the world's largest fund managers move beyond manual, spreadsheet-based models toward automated, data-driven, and auditable valuation frameworks.

From data extraction and portfolio monitoring to fair value estimation, the company's AI-powered platform empowers asset managers to deliver valuations with unprecedented accuracy, consistency, and transparency – key pillars as alternative assets become increasingly accessible to a broader investor base.

In addition to supporting professional standards, 73 Strings is shaping the global conversation around how AI can responsibly augment human expertise, ensuring that valuation practices evolve alongside the technological and regulatory shifts driving the industry forward.

73 Strings is an innovative technology providing comprehensive data extraction, monitoring, and valuation solutions for the private capital industry. The company’s AI-powered platform streamlines middle-office processes for alternative investments, enabling seamless data structuring and standardization, monitoring, and fair value estimation at the click of a button. 73 Strings serves clients globally across various strategies, including Private Credit, Private Equity, Growth Equity, Venture Capital, and Infrastructure.

In February 2025, 73 Strings closed a $55M Series B, led by Goldman Sachs, with continued support from Blackstone Innovations Investments and participation from Golub Capital, Hamilton Lane and Broadhaven Capital, alongside Fidelity International Strategic Ventures.

Since its inception, 73 Strings has onboarded clients managing over USD 11 trillion in combined assets. Headquartered in Paris, the company maintains a global presence with offices in New York, London, Paris, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to support its rapidly growing customer base. The leadership team at 73 Strings brings extensive expertise in private assets, supported by a global network of seasoned advisors with over 300 years of combined financial advisory and private markets experience.

