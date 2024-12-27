75 iconic lighthouses in India saw more than 10 lakh visitors till September

New Delhi, Dec 27 The 75 iconic lighthouses in the country saw more than 10 lakh visitors in FY25 (till September), the government said on Friday.

These 75 iconic lighthouses have been developed with an investment of Rs 60 crore.

According to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, in the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, these 75 dedicated lighthouses attracted an impressive 16 lakh visitors, a rise of more than 400 per cent footfall of tourists from 4 lakhs in 2014.

More than 500,000 tourists visited the lighthouses between April and June this year, validating the vision of transforming these iconic maritime structures into vibrant tourists hotspots as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

These developments have also resulted in job creation, with 150 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities emerging in nearby hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transportation services, and local shops and artisans.

With a coastline spanning over 7,500 kilometres, India is home to 204 lighthouses that silently guard its rich maritime heritage.

Traditionally serving as navigational aids for seafarers, these iconic structures are now being reimagined as tourism destinations under the government of India’s developmental vision.

This initiative aims to preserve the historical and architectural significance of lighthouses and unlock their potential for economic growth and community empowerment.

The central government is actively promoting lighthouse tourism as a part of its broader Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030 and Amrit Kaal vision 2047 to enhance India's cultural heritage and maritime legacy.

Some lighthouses date back centuries and are near Unesco World Heritage Sites like Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu or other prominent cultural landmarks.

