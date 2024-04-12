7.94 kg gold seized at Mumbai airport, four held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Customs officials at Mumbai Airport on Friday claimed to have seized about 7.94 kg gold from four passengers during April 8-10. The estimated value of seized gold is Rs 4.69 crore.

Officials said the the gold was seized in various forms like gold in wax, rhodium plated wires and buckle, washer shaped rings and crude gold jewellery (pendant, payal etc).

Four passengers have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Three of them have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, they added.

According to officials, two foreign nationals, who were in transit, travelling from Abu Dhabi to Male/Bangkok were intercepted and 24 carat gold dust in wax (02 pouch) having net weight 3.46 kg was found concealed in undergarments.

Another foreign national, travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was found carrying crude gold jewellery weighing 307 grams concealed on the body.

Further, two Indian nationals from Karnataka travelling from Bahrain to Mumbai were found smuggling 1.77 kg of gold by way of rectum concealment of gold in wax and on body concealment of crude jewellery.

Also, one Indian National from Rajasthan travelling from Doha to Mumbai was found carrying 836.68 grams crude gold jewelry concealed in the trolley bag.

Officials also said four Indian Nationals arriving from Sharjah (2 cases), Dubai and Abu Dhabi were found carrying gold jewellery weighing 1.56 kg concealed on the body.

