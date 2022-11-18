7th Dehradun International Film Festival held in Dehradun

The 7th edition of the of the annual film extravaganza at the capital of the Uttarakhand, Dehradun International Film Festival (DIFF) started with a very positive note on 11th November at the Silvercity Multiplex with the Ranveer Singh starrer film 83. The film was specially dubbed for the visually impaired audiences.

This year's one of the new attraction was the Uttarakhand Talent Hunt. It was the brain child of the Festival Director Dr. Rajesh Sharma. He said, "I always thought, that how the diameter of the DIFF should be increase, how we should include the other aspects of talent besides the cinema made by the local talents of Uttarakhand. So dance and music along with the amalgamation of film would be a confluence of talents at the Dehradun International Film Festival". Uttarakhand Talent Hunt inaugurated by the Cabinet Minister Chandan Ramdass.

The Aangan Bazaar, which is a regular feature of DIFF, organized by the various women self-help group, was inaugurated by the State president BJP Mahendra Bhatt and Actor Brijendra Kala

On 11th November, in the evening, DIFF was formally inaugurated by the Chief Guest of the Opening Ceremony, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, at the Silver City Multiplex. Where Guest of Honour - Forest Minister of Uttarakhand Subodh Unniyal was also present. Dhami has honoured the celebrities - actress and former Member of the Parliament - Dipika Chiklia and Roopa Ganguly, Filmmakers - Madhur Bhandarkar and Karan Razdan, actor Rohit Bose Roy, Brijender Kala, Hemant Pandey, Pitobash Tripathy and Vikram Kochar, stand-up comedian Aheshan Qureshi and singer Shahid Mallya. Dahami has said that, "The new film policy in Uttarakhand will be fruitful to the filmmaker communities from all over the country. The infrastructures, mainly the road connectivity from Delhi to Dehradun will be a matter of 2 hours. So the commuters between Dehradun - Delhi will prefer road instead of flight in the near future."

On 12th November, the people of Uttarakhand has witnessed a historical moment at the Dehradun International Film Festival in the Tula's Institute, when Sita and Draupadi, the two epic, mythological characters from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, from the different era of Treta yuga and Dwapar yuga respectively, came together in Kali yuga. Well, actress Dipika Chikhlia, who has played the iconic character of Sita in the Ramanand Sagar's epic TV serial the Ramayana, and Roopa Ganguly who has played the iconic character of Draupadi in B.R. Chopra's historic TV serial the Mahabharata. Both the actress also joined politics later on, as Dipika went to become the Member of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Roopa became the Rajya Sabha Member by the nomination of the President of India. Both of them shared their respective film journey as well as political career so far. This kind of conversation happened first time in any platform, in between two brilliant and talented personalities. The conversation was moderated by Santanu Ganguly, Festival Curator of the Dehradun International Film Festival.

Actor Rohit Bose Roy, described his journey so far with lots of ups and downs, his learning from the film industry. Stand-up comedian Aheshan Qureshi boost the energy of the audiences with his laughter doses. While young talented actors Pitobash and Vikram Kocchar, both have shared their journey from the film institute to the film industry so far, via theater. Noted actor - Filmmaker - Producer Karan Razdan, who's latest film Hindutva was played in DIFF, emphasized the support he has got during the shooting of Hinduttva in various parts of Uttarakhand, from the local administration to the local people. When actor Brijendra Kala revealed that, he was born in Uttrakhand, but due to his father's job, his childhood was spent at Mathura, the audiences were quite happy to know the fact. Santanu Ganguly has conducted all the seasons.

Several National Award winning filmmaker - actor - producer Madhur Bhandarkar was speaking with casting director Parag Mehta at DIFF, narrated his tremendous struggle and then wonderful success in the film industry.

This year DIFF has invited many social media influencers to participate and talk about the DIFF on the various platform of the social media and honored by the Jailor of Dehradun Jail Pawan Kothari

DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar was the Chief Guest of the Closing Ceremony of the 7th edition of DIFF, which has been taken place at the gala celebration at the Solitaire Hotel. He has honoured all the associates of DIFF and the filmmakers came from across the country. With the promise of another attractive edition, Festival Director - Dr. Rajesh Sharma congratulated all the participants filmmakers, talents of Uttarakhand and the social influencers.

