7th Edition of Ahmedabad International Literature Festival Concludes on a Promising Note

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11: Ahmedabad International Literature festival with the theme ‘Humans, Nature and the Future’ started on 8th October 2022 at Centre for Environment Education, Ahmedabad and concluded on the evening of 9th October 2022 with the message, humans and nature thrive in harmony.

The festival was opened by Dr. SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.), renowned Hindi Films lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Padma Shri Kartikeya Sarabhai, Australian Writer, Researcher and Multimedia Artist Kathryn Hummel and founder Director Umashanker Yadav.

In the welcome speech, Umashanker Yadav said that these types of festivals are cultural infrastructure of nations which work as a platform for emotional and creational rides to their citizens besides supporting creative industries.

Sameer Anjaan in conversation with Ravi Yadav on range of subjects related to film songs and his life journey, said that he gets inspired by even a word or small dialogue from anyone during his routine life and uses it for creative purposes sometimes somewhere.

Noted Hindi Films actor, producer and author of the book ‘Bachelor Dad’ in conversation with Umashanker Yadav and Suhail Mathur talked about the thought processes and the joys and sorrows of being a single parent. He also expressed how his management degree is now being helpful in managing his films production business.

The hall became extremely patriotic and proud when youngest Indian to win the Param Vir Chakra, Capt (Hony) Yogendra Singh Yadav told heroic story of winning the Tiger Hill during Kargil war.

Renowned veteran Gujarati author, Dr. Bhagwandas Patel explained the stories of the lives of tribal people living in remote rural areas. Wangthoi Khuman, expressed his views on Manipuri and north eastern literature in the session, Regional Literature.

The content rich festival saw around 80 speakers from across India and abroad spoke on the range of topics in more than 20 sessions. Sessions were enthusiastically attended by large number of inquisitive audiences. More than ten books were launched including ‘Decoding Life, SK Nanda’ by Dr. SK Nanda, IAS (Retd.) to encourage young and honour the experienced authors. Sessions on Women’s Writings and Children’s Literature received a huge response from the attending audience. There was an overwhelming response to the Multilingual poetry recitation which included Guajarati, Rajasthani, Hindi, Urdu and English languages.

Festival Director Umashanker Yadav with the promise to keep bringing grander shows in the future, thanked Gujarat Tourism for being Patron of the festival in this edition, GMDC for being Silver Sponsor, Ikon Barcode Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for powering the festival and Centre for Environment Education for being Venue Partner. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to everyone associated with the festival.

