7th Edition of Manipal Marathon to Focus on Technology in Fitness Unveils Promo Run to Encourage Marathon Enthusiasts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13: The highly anticipated 7th edition of Manipal Marathon was kicked off by Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil today at 6.30 AM today at MAHE Bengaluru campus. The great Manipal Marathon 2025, which is scheduled for February 9, 2025, in Manipal Udupi district, is preceded by this event.

Manipal Marathon has solidified its position as the biggest student organized marathon in India with over 20,000 participants from across the Nation and Globe. Manipal Marathon embraces the theme "Innovation in Motion" with the tagline "Embracing Technology for Health and Fitness". This theme reflects the event's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology in promoting health and fitness.

The marathon routes certified internationally by the IAAF AIMS, will take participants through the breathtaking landscapes of Manipal and along the stunning Udupi coastline. It will not only offer an exhilarating race experience but will also host a grand carnival celebration post-run. Beyond the festivities, the event provides substantial prize money, drawing elite athletes and passionate runners alike.

"The Manipal Marathon is a testament to the power of health, fitness, and community spirit," said Dr. Raghavendra Prabhu P, Deputy Registrar - MAHE Bengaluru Campus. The Manipal Marathon has developed into a legendary event in India's marathon circuit. This marathon demonstrates how technology can improve our health and make running more enjoyable for everyone. The marathon is a way to inspire people towards good health and fitness that must be part of everyone's life.

Indian cricket player Shreyanka Patil expressed her excitement at the unveiling, "I am quite thrilled to be part of such a phenomenal and inspiring Manipal Marathon 2025 that provides a platform for people from all walks of life to participate in this run with great spirits. Every athlete, need to run to stay healthy and this event skilfully combines wellness and technology."

"The theme "Innovation in Motion" perfectly aligns with the evolving landscape of fitness," said Mr. Ravindra Rai M. Managing Director & CEO of BOBCARD Limited, underscoring the significance of innovation in sports. Training, performance monitoring and injury prevention are all being greatly enhanced by technology. This marathon is a fantastic way to encourage the next generation to continue being active. My heartiest congratulations to MAHE for their commitment towards hosting this marathon year on year consistently which brings together thousands of people for a common cause.

Shika Shetty, Manager of the Visually Challenged Indian Cricket Team; Kiran Kumar, Senior Vice President of Marketing at UNext Learning Private Limited; Dr. Vinod C. Nayak, Secretary of the Sports Council at MAHE, Manipal; Anjana Chandran, Associate Director at Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.; along with other officials from the MAHE Bengaluru campus, were present at the event. More than fifty visually challenged participants took part in the Promo Run in a special category alongside 1,500 students and other marathon enthusiasts.

Registration for the event closes soon. The deadline for registration is January 31, 2025. Runners still have the chance to participate in this amazing race, with the last event set for February 9, 2025, in Manipal.

For registration & other information visit manipalmarathon.in.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specializations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams; through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and an enriching campus life, as well as for national & multinational corporates looking for top talent.

