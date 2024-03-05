7th edition of Nimaaya Gr8 Run 2024: Surat women participate in run for health, traffic awareness and women’s safety

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 5: In a dedicated effort to encourage health awareness among women, Nimaaya Women’s Center for Health hosted the 7th edition of “Nimaaya Gr8 Run-2024” in collaboration with the traffic police on International Women’s Day. Over 1800 enthusiastic women participated in the run, delivering powerful messages on traffic awareness, women’s safety on the road, and the importance of healthy women for society.

Dr. Pooja Nadkarni Singh, Director of Nimaaya Women’s Center for Health, pointed out the significance of the organization’s commitment to raising health awareness among women, especially in today’s fast-paced lifestyle where health often takes a backseat. The annual marathon, “Nimaaya Gr8 Run,” which was held at 7am on 3rd March, received exceptional support from the traffic police department and Swayam Sevak.

The run commenced from the Indoor Stadium, with the Traffic DCP Amita Vanani, DCP Special Branch Hetal Patel, and Nimaaya Women’s Center for Health Director Pooja Nadkarni Singh inaugurating the event. This initiative not only promotes physical well-being but also addresses crucial issues, contributing to the broader goal of building a healthier and safer society.

