7th edition of Peaklife Regatta 2024- splendid extravaganza of fashion & sailing

New Delhi [India], March 2: The 7th edition of the PEAKLIFE Regatta 2024, presented by Samira Habitats, dazzled with signature panache, over the February 17th &18th weekend, brimming with glamour, excitement, and palpable energy. Against the stunning green backdrop of Alibag, the event had the perfect combination of fashion with Surily Goel's show followed by the sailing competition that brought in a dynamic blend of skill, strategy, teamwork, and adrenaline-pumping action on the water.

On Day 1, In a first, the Mandwa jetty played ramp to 'ISLA by Surily G" with 35 leggy, lithe models stalking across 250 feet of the runway against the blazing colours of the sunset that filled the skies, and the stunning Shanaya Kapoor as the showstopper. Celebrities graced the seats lining the jetty, marking a celebration of two decades for the label, Surily G. Sophie Choudry, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Anil Agarwal, Yash and Avanti Birla, Prerna and Abhishek Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Danish Aslam, Kubbra Sait, Kailash and Aarti Surendranath, Malini Agarwal were seen toasting the evening, with Cyrus Sahukar at his wittiest best, playing compere.

Day 2 witnessed the spirit of adventure beckoned as the second day brought in a thrilling nautical journey, charting a course across the Arabian Sea. At The Royal Bombay Yacht Club, six teams - PEAKLIFE, HSBC, New Orleans, Samira Habitats, SWISS & ELE | NA, took to competitive sailing to vie for the coveted PEAKLIFE Regatta 2024 trophy.

Concluding the event, Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor, PEAKLIFE magazine said, "Taking PEAKLIFE Regatta to the vistas of Alibag and making it larger than life is in keeping with our brand ethos - of being leading curators of lifestyle trends. A special thank you to all our partners, friends, and the entire PEAKLIFE team that made it happen seamlessly."

Anoopama Mukerjee Director, Samira Habitats says "The sea, sun and sashaying models came together to to add an unbeatable sparkle - PEAKLIFE Regatta has made it happen and we are absolutely delighted to be a part of this fantastic event."

Says Shubham Golash, Director (West) Wealth and Personal banking, HSBC, "We are delighted and honoured to continue our partnership with PEAKLIFE for the second consecutive year of the PEAKLIFE Regatta. PEAKLIFE consistently elevates the luxury experience at sea, and we are privileged to be part of this exceptional event."

Sheema Vohra, Managing Director, Sartha Global Marketing LLP says, "PEAKLIFE knows how to throw a great party on the high seas. From fantastic food to lively entertainment and music, it was all about having a great time. Something that New Orleans is known for, making it a perfect partnership!"

Heidi Grimwood, Vice President, ELE|NA adds "Sailing high at prestigious gatherings like the PEAKLIFE Regatta and exclusive networking soirees allowed us to anchor directly with an elite crowd, unfurling the transformative sails of our wellness programs."

Sng Ju Stephanie, Senior Manager, Global Marketing South Asia & Southeast Asia, Lufthansa Group, says, "SWISS is proud to be a partner of the PEAKLIFE Regatta, a beacon of luxury experiences and excellence. Our ongoing partnership aligns with the premium positioning of SWISS and this distinguished event. We thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration and thank PEAKLIFE for the wonderful experience."

The PEAKLIFE Regatta 2024 epitomized elegance and exhilaration, a splendid extravaganza on the sea. A special mention of the invaluable support we received from Maharashtra Maritime Board, Mandwa Port, Mumbai Port Trust, and Raigad Police and Administration that made PEAKLIFE Regatta 2024 a resounding success.

