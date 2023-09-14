7th Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: A Star-Studded Lineup with Ananya Pandey, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora & More

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: The much-awaited 7th Edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, partnered by Amazon India & Godrej Expert, was a grand success leaving an incredible mark in the world of fashion and entertainment. Celebrating the year's style icons, the red carpet included the biggest names in the industry such as Jeetendra, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Jackky Bhagnani, Sharad Kelkar, Sanya Malhotra and more. The most loved anchor and actor Maniesh Paul hosted the show along with Kubbra Sait and won the Most Stylish OTT Debutant award for his power-packed performance.

Lokmat honoured Ananya Pandey with the title of "Most Stylish Glam Icon", while Tiger Shroff was bestowed with the accolade of "Most Stylish Action Star", The Most Stylish Humanitarian award was handed to Sonu Sood this year, in recognition of his exceptional services to society. Shilpa Shetty, known for her impeccable style and dedication to fitness and healthy living was honoured with the Lokmat Most Stylish Power Icon Award.

The glamour quotient soared higher with the presence of divas like Malaika Arora and Nushrratt Bharucha, who were bestowed with Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista and Most StylishTrendsetter, respectively. Suniel Shetty earned the "Most Stylish Timeless Icon" accolade.

Lokmat Most Stylish awards 2023 winners list is given below with the category and the winner's name:

Rishi Darda, Joint Managing & Editorial Director of Lokmat shared, “We are overjoyed to experience yet another year of outstanding fashion and elegance. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is more than just a ceremony; it's a celebration of emerging talents, originality and progressive thinking. It is your collective dedication and enthusiasm that fuel this celebration of style, making it possible for us to recognize and honour those who dare to dream differently. In the world of fashion and entertainment, where trends evolve at lightning speed, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards has consistently provided a platform for the brilliant minds and creative souls who shape the industry's landscape. It's a stage where innovation, artistry, and individuality shine brilliantly. We appreciate the continuous support from our sponsors, partners, and the whole industry.”

Apart from Amazon India & Godrej Expert, this year's partners include G2 snacks, MTDC, Bright Outdoor Media and gifting partners also include Ami’s Label, MJ Label, Oceana Clutches, Better Body Bombay and mCaffeine.

