8 Best Urologists Share Advice on the Early Warning Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

New Delhi (India), January 4: Here are some suggestions from the best Urologist to assist on how it is important to detect the early signs of prostate cancer.

Dr. Himesh Gandhi, Robotic Uro-Surgeon and Laser Stone Prostate Specialist, Healing Hands Clinic, Navi Mumbai

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.

When cells in the prostate begin to grow out of control, prostate cancer may develop.

While early-stage prostate cancer is highly asymptomatic, advanced prostate cancer may cause symptoms such as burning or pain during urination. Difficulty urinating or trouble starting and stopping urination, more frequent urges to urinate at night, loss of bladder control, decreased flow or velocity of the urine stream, blood in the urine (hematuria), blood in semen, erectile dysfunction and Painful ejaculation.

However, a large subset of patients with advanced-stage prostate cancer does not exhibit urinary symptoms. Diagnosing even more advanced stages of prostate cancer remains heavily dependent on PSA monitoring and the performance of a digital rectal exam.

Dr. Waheed Zzaman, MBBS, MS(GEN SURGERY), MCh (Urology) DNB (UROLOGY), MNAMS.DIP LAP UROLOGY (Strasbourg, France), ROBOTIC UROLOGY TRAINING, ROSWELL PARK INSTITUTE, BUFFALO (NY, USA) – Director Urology and Renal transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, NEW DELHI

Prostate cancer develops in a prostate gland and is a slow-growing tumor that takes years to progress. The top signs of prostate cancer are trouble in urinating, blood in the urine and semen, bone pain, weight loss, and erectile dysfunction.

Sometimes prostate cancer mimics enlarged prostate symptoms. Many patients are asymptomatic and present only with low back pain and weight loss. Early-stage prostate cancer may be curable.

People should go for serum PSA screening at the age of 50 yrs and above. A DRE (digital rectal examination), an ultrasound, and a multiparametric MRI of the prostate, and based on all this, we plan for a TRUS-guided prostate biopsy. ROBOT-assisted Radical prostatectomy is the treatment of choice, and it is a minimally invasive surgery with less blood loss, early recovery and surgery with precision.

Dr. Anubhav Raj, Consultant Urologist – Shubham Hospital, Jankipuram, Lucknow

Prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of morbidity and cancer-related deaths in Western countries as well as India. Most of the time, it is diagnosed at an advanced stage, making it difficult to treat. It is necessary to know the early symptoms of prostate cancer, which are painful urination, poor flow, increased frequency, a sudden urge to void, or blood in the urine.

If you experience such symptoms, especially after the age of 40, consult a urologist at the earliest opportunity so that he can diagnose your disease timely with a simple examination and tests and start the correct protocol-based treatment.

Dr. Ketan Desai, MS (SURG), DNB (SURG), MCh (Urology) Consultant Urologist and Specialist in Robotic Surgery – Sir H N Reliance Foundation, Jaslok, Saifee, Bhatia & Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai

Nowadays, the detection of carcinoma of the Prostate has become widely available. Serum Prostate Specific Antigen is the tumor marker specific and highly sensitive for diagnosis, follow-up, and prognostication of the disease. It has become a standard test in most health check-up Programs, offered to most men above the age of 55 years or even earlier if an index patient is suffering from the disease in the immediate family. Early diagnosis of any cancer is highly pivotal in improving its cure rates and increasing the overall longevity of cancer-specific survival. In addition, we have novel minimally invasive surgical options like Robot-assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy or non-invasive treatment options like External Beam Radical Radiotherapy or Brachytherapy in the successful treatment of early cancer of prostate.

Dr. Varun Agarwal, MBBS, MS, MCh, DNB (Urology), MNAMS, FMAS, Fellowship in Robotic Uro-Oncology Agarwal Nursing Home, Navi Mumbai

The prostate is an integral part of the male reproductive system. It’s about the size of a walnut, and if left unchecked, it can cause serious consequences.

Prostate cancer represents the second most common cancer in men globally. If diagnosed early, the survival rate for prostate cancer is high. Most people with prostate cancer don’t have any signs or symptoms, but there are some changes in early prostate cancer that you may notice and should bring up with your doctor. Increased frequency of urination, especially at night, urine flow is weak or slow, painful or burning urination, blood in urine, and sudden stoppage of urine.

Many symptoms may indicate advanced cancer, like bone pains, weakness in the legs, and paralysis. So it is vital to beware of all the signs and consult a urologist.

Dr. Caranj S. Venugopal, MS, MCh (Urology), Urologist, Andrologist & Renal Transplantation Surgeon – Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru

Prostate cancer is the third most common cancer in India among males. As with any cancer, early detection and treatment is the key to curing cancer. Unfortunately, sometimes there are no symptoms, but a few of the warning signs we often ignore are pain or burning while urinating, a high frequency of micturition – especially at night, difficulty in starting urination, the sudden onset of erectile dysfunction, and blood-stained urine.

People with a family history of prostate cancer should start getting screened for prostate cancer at least at the age of 50.

Regular screening for prostate cancer includes a urologist consultation and examination, including a digital rectal examination, a serum PSA blood test, routine urine analysis, and an ultrasound scan of the prostate gland.

Dr. Yusuf Saifee, Consultant Urologist and Kidney Transplant Surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, Vishesh-Jupiter Hospital, Indore

Prostatic enlargement (BPH) is a natural part of aging, like greying of the hair and wrinkles in the skin. So all elderly males above 50 years of age will have varying degrees of urine problems because of BPH, like increased frequency of urination, a weak stream, or peeing in stops and starts. Few treatment options are available for BPH, including medication and endoscopic or laser surgery. Although BPH is not prostate cancer, its symptoms are similar to those of prostate cancer. So if you are experiencing urine problems, discuss them with a urologist to rule out prostate cancer. Robotic technology has proved to be a boon for prostate cancer surgery. With robotic prostate cancer surgery, there is negligible pain and a quick return to work.

Dr. Jamal Akhtar, MBBS, MS,MCH(Urology), Consultant Urologist and Uro-oncosurgeon – Saifee Hospital, Wokhardt Hospital & Breachcandy Hospital, Mumbai

The prostate is a male accessory sexual organ located at the bladder neck. It has a crucial role in the liquefaction of semen and helps with fertility. A prostate cancer diagnosis is vital as its incidence and prevalence is increasing because of increased life expectancy. It is a very slow-growing cancer. Risk factor for prostate cancer involves family history and African American origin.

The majority of patients are asymptomatic. Recent-onset LUTS symptoms may include increased urinary frequency, urge incontinence and dysuria, hematuria, hematospermia, retention, and erectile dysfunction.

We recommend PSA screening for prostate cancer. For diagnosis important investigation – Prostate Biopsy, multipara MRI, PSMA PET Scan. Early diagnosis is necessary as it is completely curable in the early stages. So do not delay any recent onset urinary symptoms if you are above 50 or have a family history. Consult your urologist.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor