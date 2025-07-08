85 Percent Indian Graduates Prefer Industry Certifications for Better Jobs and Higher Income - CFA Institute Graduate Outlook Survey 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, released new insights from a survey of over 9,000 university students and recent graduates across India and 10 other global markets on their career confidence, sector preferences, and the growing role of professional certifications in shaping future-ready finance careers. The survey explores evolving attitudes toward career choices, education pathways, and employer expectations amid a dynamic job market.

Certifications Outpace Postgraduate Degrees in Career Value

85 percent of Indian graduates say certifications have directly improved their employability or earnings, while 68 percent believe certifications offer better career progression than a postgraduate degree. These insights reflect a clear shift toward flexible, outcome-driven learning aligning with CFA Institute mission to provide rigorous, practice-oriented finance education.

"The insights clearly show a generation that is not only confident but also deliberate in the way they approach career growth," commented Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head, CFA Institute, India. "The consistently growing preference for finance and the trust placed in certifications highlight a skills-first mindset among Indian graduates. As expectations from employers evolve, we remain committed to equipping future professionals with the tools, values, and global perspective needed to lead with integrity in the financial world."

Finance: The Sector of Choice for Indian Graduates

The survey reveals that finance tops the list of career preferences among Indian graduates, with 38 percent expressing the most confidence in this sector, followed by IT (32 percent) and education (21 percent). This strong preference reflects the sector's perceived stability, growth potential, and global relevance in India's expanding economy. With increasing demand for skilled finance professionals, those equipped with globally recognized certifications are well-positioned to thrive.

India's Emerging Workforce Is AI-Confident and Career-Driven

92 percent feeling confident about using AI tools in the workplace and more than half actively seeking employers that offer AI training, the cohort is embracing technological change as a career enabler. Interest in AI careers has also seen a steady rise growing from 59 percent in 2024 to 63 percent this year, while enthusiasm for roles in digital marketing and web development has waned.

This reflects a decisive pivot towards more future-aligned fields, driven by both awareness and adaptability. When asked what matters most in securing jobs today, graduates cited soft skills (64 percent) and AI skills (56 percent) as more valuable than academic grades or institutional reputation.

Global Exposure, Local Commitment

While nearly two-thirds of Indian graduates are still considering studying abroad, a notable 67 percent say they would prefer to return to India for employment, with 87 percent showing strong confidence in their career prospects. This signals a growing desire to blend global learning with domestic opportunity, a trend that reflects rising confidence in India's economic and professional landscape.

Digital Platforms Redefining Career Exploration

Indian graduates are increasingly embracing digital platforms to navigate their career journeys. Nearly half use social media to explore real-life career paths (46 percent) and build their professional presence (46 percent), while 37 percent leverage it for networking opportunities. Trust in digital guidance is also rising83 percent feel confident relying on AI assistants for financial advice, and 74 percent trust insights from social media influencers, highlighting a growing reliance on tech-driven support.

Trusted human advisors remain the preferred choice, but other options are also highly valued in India

The findings also emphasize crucial implications for financial service providers seeking to engage effectively with the next generation in India, specifically the continued importance of trust in financial guidance. An overwhelming majority of Indian graduates (91 percent) place the highest trust in human financial advisors for sound financial advice.

Indian graduates also show substantial reliance on other resources. Friends and family are highly trusted (83 percent), as are AI assistants like ChatGPT (83 percent). Online financial education resources are also significantly relied upon (75 percent). Robo-advisors and social media, influencers, or creators trail slightly behind, trusted by 74 percent and 71 percent of Indian graduates, respectively.

"Over the last few years, we have seen increased interest in finance as a career choice," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, CFA Institute. "That is reassuring. At CFA Institute, we believe finance serves an essential role in society and needs more committed young people to enter the field to help address the many societal challenges we face. That 93 percent of graduates globally express a desire to pursue a career that positively impacts society is inspiring and gives me hope for the future of the profession."

More information on the 2025 Graduate Outlook Survey results can be found here.

