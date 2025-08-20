8byte and Vespa.ai Partner to Power Real-Time AI for Private Equity

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 20: 8byte, the fastest growing enterprise that provides AI infrastructure purpose-built to work in regulated industries, announced a strategic product and implementation partnership with Vespa.ai that will enable significant innovation in transforming how diligence, compliance and decision making is performed by private equity firms and credit agencies. 8byte is reinventing the speed and functionality of operational efficiency and real-time risk intelligence in the world of BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) by adding the potent cloud native power of Vespa-based search, the retrieval core in its nextgen Diligence Engine.

Even now, weeks are wasted by analysts on private equity firms, tearing apart dozens of documents, organizing reams of data, and manually calculating the numbers and bullet pointing reports before they can produce a basic risk document off any specific acquisition. 8byte is the first to change that, so that it all becomes actual real-time, AI-powered due diligence workspace with live risk scorecards, executive briefs, and immediate answers to plain-text questions.

"Too many analysts are stuck doing digital housekeeping instead of decision-making," said Abhishek Shukal, Co-Founder and CPO of 8byte. "We're solving that with an engine designed for speed, accuracy, and compliance. Everything private equity teams need to move faster with confidence."

Why is Vespa.ai core to the Solution?

8byte selected Vespa Cloud for its unmatched performance and compliance features:

* Sub-100ms vector search latency ensures analysts receive insights instantly.

* Auto scaling infrastructure keeps workloads fast and responsive, even as data volumes grow.

* GDPR compliant logging and auditability ensure trust, transparency, and adherence to global regulatory standards.

"By integrating Vespa into our stack, we've built a platform that goes far beyond search. It enables true real-time decisioning with full explainability and source traceability," said Shukal.

What Are The Tangible Outcomes for Private Equity Teams?

This nextgen diligence engine is built to deliver measurable business impact:

* Query latency: Our target is under 100 ms per search.

* Infrastructure cost: We project a 50% lower cost than a comparable Elasticsearch setup.

* Analyst throughput forecast to rise by roughly five times

How It Will Be A Trusted Partner for Regulated Industries?

In this alliance, 8byte can officially position itself as a Vespa.ai Product, and implementation partner in the BFSI segment to implement domain, expert AI platforms that glue search, classification, personalization, and risk modeling in a single, coherent framework.

"Our mission at Vespa is to automate the complex infrastructure required to run real-time AI at scale," said Jon Bratseth, CEO of Vespa.ai. "Partnering with 8byte allows us to bring that capability into the hands of industry experts solving high-stakes problems in private equity and financial services."

Positioned for the Future of AI in Finance

As regulation has become more complex and data volumes have exploded, BFSI and other firms in the private markets require AI that offers speed, insight and compliance without compromise. 8byte is on the forefront, developing platforms, which do not simply help users, but enable them with domain knowledge and automated pipelines that open up new dimensions of operational agility. Its credit risk monitoring, portfolio diligence, or regulatory reporting, 8byte arms financial professionals with the right information to take action based on insight, not intuition.

About 8byte

8byte automates workflows by orchestrating data, AI models and compute pipelines in regulated industries. Its platform allows banks, venture capital firms, private equity funds, and credit agencies to decode scalable, timely, datacentric AI into decision points and can help in transforming operations, regulatory adherence, and competitive innovations.

To learn more or request access to the private beta, visit https://www.8byte.ai/ or blog.vespa.ai.

