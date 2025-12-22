8JJ Sports Enters India with Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar as Brand Ambassadors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Indian cricket icons Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar came together in Mumbai to unveil 8JJ Sports, a global sports media and fan-engagement platform headquartered in Sri Lanka, now stepping into India as its first international market.

Built for today's fast-paced sports consumers, 8JJ Sports aims to become a go-to digital destination for live scores, breaking sports updates, in-depth match analysis, and exclusive athlete-focused features spanning cricket and major global sporting events.

As part of the launch, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar also joined the platform as official brand ambassadors, strengthening its vision of transforming how fans interact with sports content.

Sharing his excitement at the event, Harbhajan Singh said,

“Cricket has always been an integral part of my life. With 8JJ Sports, I'm excited to bring the true vibe of the game to fans. It's more than just news—it’s a space for fans to express themselves. Share your thoughts, engage with the community, and who knows—you might end up winning a signed bat or ball from me! Stay tuned and stay sporty.”

Deepak Chahar added,

“If you're someone who constantly tracks match updates like I do, 8JJ Sports is going to be your favourite hangout. It covers everything happening in the sports world along with stories that go deeper than the scoreboard. Join the community and experience sports as insiders, not just spectators.”

According to the organisers, the standout feature of 8JJ Sports is its integrated fan ecosystem, allowing users to openly share opinions, engage in conversations, and become active contributors in sports discussions—making fans feel closer to the action than ever before.

The launch event drew a strong lineup of personalities from cricket and entertainment. Alongside Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar, cricket analyst Aakash Chopra added sporting insight to the evening.

The event also saw a glamorous turnout from the entertainment and digital world, with celebrities such as Zareen Khan, Shefali Bagga, Anveshi Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Tina Datta, Tina Ahuja, Vindu Dara Singh, Sana Sultan Khan, Aditi Budhathoki, Nyra Banerjee, Muskaan Kataria, Ayushi Shekhawat, Tannaz Irani, Ruma Sharma, Maryam Zakaria, Inaayat Sharma, Eshan Masih, Gultesham, Anvarul Hasan, Azma Fallah, Oksana Sidorova, Akanksha Puri, Shruti Anand, Bebika Dhurve, and Kate Sharma gracing the occasion.

With its India debut, 8JJ Sports aims to reshape global sports consumption by blending reliable sports coverage with interactive fan experiences—ushering in a new era of digital sports communities.

