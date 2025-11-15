8th Brainy National Competition 2025 Celebrates India's Young Geniuses Across 100+ Cities

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 15: Over 2,500 students demonstrated extraordinary mental arithmetic, language, and sensory skills at Brainy's grand national event, redefining the limits of young intelligence.

Brainy India (Xplore Knowledge Resources LLP, India arm of Brain Child International, Malaysia) successfully concluded the 8th Brainy National Competition 2025 a nationwide celebration of young intellect and innovation. The event brought together over 2,500 participants from hundreds of schools and Brainy TriCore Learning Centres across India, culminating in grand award ceremonies held in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, and Surat on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of November respectively. More than 3,000 parents attended to witness a spectacular display of children's growing brainpower and confidence.

The competition tested students' speed, accuracy, and cognitive ability across Brainy's flagship programs Brainy Abacus, Brainy Sensory Enhancement, Brainy Phoniques, and English Smart. Participants solved up to 100 arithmetic sums or 70 complex questions in under six minutes, a testament to their sharp concentration and mental agility. For the first time, students from Aloha Mental Arithmetic were also invited to participate, reinforcing Brainy's commitment to celebrating learning beyond boundaries.

National Platform for Skill, Innovation & Confidence

The Brainy Courses aim to nurture core life skillsintelligence (IQ), emotional balance (EQ), and communication abilitythrough its TriCore learning philosophy. Students demonstrated exceptional abilities in both academic and sensory domains.

A highlight of the event was the live "Number Ninja Master" on-stage challenge, where participants stunned audiences by solving multi-row 3-digit sums in just two seconds each and performing 4-digit x 2-digit multiplications in four seconds.

In another mesmerizing moment, students from the Brainy Sensory Enhancement program performed blindfolded reading and cycling demonstrations, using other senses like touch, smell, and intuition. Thousands of parents watched in awe as children showcased the true potential of a well-trained mind.

Distinguished Guests and Messages

The event was presided over by Mr. Tushar Kansagara, Chairman of Brainy India, and graced by Mr. Daxesh Mavani, Mayor of Surat City, who presented awards to the national winners. Special messages of appreciation were delivered by Dr. Cezary Wosinski, Chairman of Brainy Poland, and Dr. K. Kumaran, Chairman of Aloha India.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Tushar Kansagara said:

"When children develop sharper intelligence (Hoshiyari), emotional understanding (Samajdari), and effective communication skills, success in life follows naturally. Competitions like these celebrate that balanceand showcase what India's next generation can achieve when guided with the right methods."

About Brainy

Brainy is a leading global educational brand under Brain Child International (Malaysia), offering scientifically designed programs such as Brainy Abacus, Brainy Sensory Enhancement, and Brainy Phoniques. Operated in 14 countries and enriching young minds since 1999, Brainy focuses on developing children's IQ, EQ, and communication skills through engaging, AI-enabled, and research-based learning systems.

With over 100+ centers across India, Brainy India continues to expand its mission of nurturing intelligent, confident, and future-ready children.

Educators and entrepreneurs passionate about child development can explore franchise opportunities at www.brainy.co.in.

Media Contact:

Chaitanya Bandi

Public Relations Officer, Brainy India

info@brainy.co.in | +91 97140 72792

www.brainy.co.in

