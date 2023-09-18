8th Dehradun International Film Festival from 22nd to 24th September

Real advertising Pvt Ltd

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18: The 8th Dehradun International Film Festival, the single biggest event of Uttarakhand, is going to be held from 22nd to 24th September at Silver City Rajpur Road and Tulas Institute. Like previous years, this year too the people of Uttarakhand will come face to face with many stars, film directors, singers etc. Along with the film festival, Uttarakhand Talent Hunt and Aangan Bazaar Exhibition is also being organized. He told that this time actors Vinay Pathak, Rajit Kapoor, Varun Badola, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Mohan Kapoor, Manish Wadhwa, famous actresses Deepti Naval, Himani Shivpuri, Chitrashi Rawat and Pushan Kripalani will be present in the film festival.

Giving information, the organizer of Dehradun International Film Festival, Mr. Rajesh Sharma said that two groups have been kept in it, 8 to 15 years and above 16 years in which the participants will showcase their art like dance, acting, poetry, mimicry, singing etc. in front of the judges and The final decision will remain with the judges only. The winning participants will not only be given awards and certificates but will also get a chance in the upcoming projects of Vocal Music and Dehradun International Film Festival. Mr. Sharma told that this is a very golden opportunity for the youth of Uttarakhand to showcase their art and at the same time they will get a chance to meet such artists with whom they can share their experiences. Rajesh ji told that in the past Dehradun International Film Festival has been organized for the last 8 years and an attempt has been made to provide a platform to many new directors and producers. Many such directors and producers have also emerged from Uttarakhand who are making their presence felt at the national level today. Now another effort is being made to give the youth an opportunity to showcase their talent in other fields also through Uttarakhand Talent Hunt.

Rajesh Sharma told that on the first day of the film festival, a special screening is being organized for the visually impaired audiences in which Drishyam 2 will be shown.

8th Dehradun International Film Festival will have a special screening of Drishyam 2 for the blind from 22nd September. Apart from meeting the cine artists, they can also showcase their skills - Uttarakhand Talent Hunt and Aangan Bazaar Exhibition is being organized this time in the 8th Dehradun International Film Festival, Dehradun.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Real advertising Pvt Ltd.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor