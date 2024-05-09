8th Global Fashion and Design Week Noida 2024 Sets New Standards in Creative Excellence

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9: The 8th Global Fashion and Design Week, held in Noida, has set unprecedented records, becoming the largest fashion event hosted by an educational institution both in India and internationally. This three-day event dazzled attendees with its innovative displays in fashion and furniture design, under the leadership of Festival President Sandeep Marwah, who is also the president of Marwah Studios.

Organized by the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry in collaboration with AAFT School of Fashion and Design, AAFT School of Interior Design, and AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, the festival showcased the depth of global creative talent. An impressive roster of participants from 72 countries contributed to a culturally rich and diverse experience.

The event featured 200 designers who participated in 90 rounds of runway shows, displaying over 550 garments. Additionally, there were four exhibitions including collections of coffee table books, Indian Suits & Sarees, a Photography Exhibition, and 100 creative furniture pieces. The culinary arts were also highlighted with 9 food shows representing the cuisine of 20 countries, all prepared by 700 professionals over nearly three months of planning.

The festival attracted a footfall of 23,000 people, including 250 notable figures from the fashion and design world, as well as 20 Ambassadors and High Commissioners, adding a significant international flavor to the event. A marching band from AAFT added a royal touch to the festivities, which were covered by 500 media houses worldwide.

Each day of the event was documented by the AAFT School of Journalism, with support from 100 volunteers from AAFT School of PR Events and Advertising, 100 digital media representatives from AAFT School of Digital Marketing, and 100 camera persons from AAFT School of Still Photography.

The overwhelming appreciation and congratulations from 72 nations underscored the festival's success in integrating and showcasing the unique cultural garments of various countries, alongside their national flags, in a spectacular ramp show format.

The opening session of the event was graced by distinguished guests including Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia, Cdr. K.L. Ganju, Honorary Consul General of Comoros in India, celebrated designer Rina Dhaka, and Ruby Yadav, Cultural Head of the BJP Wing. The session was supported by the World Peace Development and Research Foundation, which endeavors to promote the messages of love, peace, and unity through art and culture as championed by Marwah Studios.

