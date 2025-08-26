9 Years Old Singer Rashi Rishi Ruia's Music Video Ganesh Aarti Released By Audio Curry

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: In this era of social media, new talents are emerging, and talent is not dependent on age. The very first song, "Aigiri Nandini", sung by a 9-year-old little girl, Rashi Rishi Ruia, has attracted the audience and is being liked by the people. This devotional song, released by Audio Curry and the melodious voice of Rashi Rishi Rui, is being loved by the people so much that in just a few days, more than one lakh people have listened to it. Hundreds of people have made beautiful comments on this song; some are calling Rashi Rishi Ruia Choti Lata, while some are surprised to see her confidence at such a young age.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have also praised Rashi Rishi Ruia's singing and blessed her.

Rashi Rishi Ruia's second song Ganesh Aarti "Karun Main Aarti Ganpati Bappa"

has been released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by Audio Curry Music Company. The composer of this song is Surabhi Singh, while the video director and lyricist is Panchhi Jalonvi. Rashi Rishi Ruia is also seen in its music video.

Rashi Rishi Ruia has received training in music and singing, and she is still learning the art and craft from her music teacher, Rohini Garg.

Her father, Rishi Ruia, says, that I feel very proud of my daughter. At such a young age, she sings with so much emotion. Rashi has also won an award in the singathon competition in school. Hundreds of lovely comments are coming on her song, reading which we became very emotional. Some comments also came from our native village, Ramgarh, in which it was written that the daughter of Ramgarh is making her name famous in the world through singing.

Her mother says that all this seems unbelievable, but Rashi has done it with her hard work and talent. Memorising "Aigiri Nandini" is very difficult and full of challenges. Singing a bhajan of more than 15 minutes in Sanskrit was really very difficult, but it was the blessings of Mata Rani that Rashi did it. I am very happy with the response this song is getting. People also call Rashi the Lata Mangeshkar of Rajasthan. It makes me proud to hear this.

Rashi Rishi Ruia misses her late grandmother Madhu Ruia a lot, with whose blessings she is continuing her musical journey. Rashi says that her grandmother's blessings and memories will always be with me. My singing has been refined and creative only because of the blessings of my grandfather, Pradeep Ruia and Chote Dadaji Amit Ruia. I pray that their love and blessings always remain with me."

Rashi Rishi Ruia is a student of class 4 at Podar International School, Mumbai and Principal Dr. Vandanna Lulla and all the teachers are an inspiration to her. She takes out time for singing practice. She says that I am getting the blessings, encouragement and support of my parents at every step. I express my gratitude to my music teacher who encourages me and teaches me music and singing with a lot of love.

Many more projects of Rashi are coming soon, and she is very excited. Whether she is standing behind the mic in the recording studio or in front of the camera during the shooting of her music video, she exudes amazing confidence. It is because of her confidence in herself that she has written this success story.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor