90+ Inspiring Leaders Take Center Stage at Mumbai's Times Applaud Award Event: A Day of Recognition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: In a dazzling showcase of talent and achievement, Times Applaud, the renowned digital PR and media company, hosted a star-studded award event that left attendees in awe. With over 40+ celebrities from the film and television industry in attendance, the day sparkled as a celebration of human excellence, entrepreneurship, and creativity. The top media house hosted two distinct award ceremonies on the same day: the first half featured The Inspiring Leader Award, and the second half showcased the Trends Award 2023, dedicated to recognizing the top influencers in the country.

The Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders and Trends Award 2023 event, held at Mumbai, saw personalities from multiple sectors, being recognized and celebrated for their outstanding contributions to society. The esteemed Chief guests for the Inspiring Leader & Trends Award included none other than the world-class Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, Harbhajan Singh, the renowned singer Udit Narayan, and the accomplished author, philanthropist, and Chairperson of the Lodha Foundation, Manju Lodha.

Additionally, numerous distinguished dignitaries and ambassadors from countries such as Chile, Darussalam, and Lesotho graced the occasion. Several politicians, including MOS for Social Justice & Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and BJP MLA Adv Ashish Shelar, were unable to attend the event due to their service commitments but conveyed their best wishes through video and written messages.

More than 90 plus leaders and pioneers in their respective fields received prestigious awards in categories such as Entertainment, Social Influencers, healthcare, Sports, Business and finance Excellence, Education, Government, and Social Service, among others.

Event commenced with a red carpet, adorned by celebrities and award winners, all dressed to the nines. The guests were welcomed by top management, (Founders-Directors Tausif Patel and Sunil Pandey & Times Applaud Teams), who delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the importance of recognizing and rewarding exceptional talent across various sectors. The award show's main highlights included the presentation of the Lifetime Achiever Award to the legendary actor, writer, and producer, Manoj Kumar, followed by the honouring of another prominent director and producer from the 80s and 90s, Pahlaj Nihalani. Aanjjan Srivastav was honoured for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema.

Times Applauds Inspiring Leader event was further underlined by the impressive list of sponsors who supported this grand event. Leading the way as title sponsors were famous celebrity astrologers Ajeet Joshi, whose Astro tech app “Mine Astro," is making quite a buzz in online Astro services, and Rahul Gupta (who is also the State Executive Member (UP, BJP). Joining him were Dr. Subrata Dutta, CEO of “Renatus Wellness Private Limited," a trailblazing company in the field of health and wellness, and Dr. Nikhilesh Tiwari, M.D & CEO-Spay Technology Pvt. Ltd & Smart Coin. The event further enjoyed the patronage of top educationists Awal Madaan, representing Awal Creations, and Dr. Vinay Prakash Tiwari, a luminary in the field of Edutech & EdTech, representing LTP Calculator Ltd.

Here's a list of the awardees based on their respective categories and industries:

Film & TV Entertainment & Influencers:

1. Pooja Gor - Best Actress in OTT for Guns & Gulaabs

2. Ragini Khanna - Popular Face in Television

3. Rakhi Sawant - Nari Shakti

4. Aman Maheshwari - Best Supporting Role in Anupama

5. Manish Raisinghan - Outstanding Contribution in the Entertainment Industry

6. Ridhiema Tiwari - Best Actress for Leading Role in Fantasy Drama

7. Sherlyn Chopra - Bollywood Celebrity

8. Hemant Kher - Bollywood Celebrity

9. Sneha Jain - Best Lead Actor in Television Drama

10. Dev Joshi - Versatile Actor

11. Ulka Gupta - Most Inspiring Actress in a Promising Role

12. Nikita Rawal - Promising Debut in Tamil

13. Rakesh Bedi - Inspiring Personality of the Year 2023

14. Mayuresh Wadkar – Choreographer

15. Tannaz Irani - Outstanding Contribution in Comedy and Her Debut as an Author

16. Sunil Pal - Stand-up Comedian

17. Rajiv Nigam - Gem of Comedy

18. Deepak Kalra - Inspiring Actor, Producer, Rapper, Anchor & Music Composer

19. Riva Arora - Youth Fashion Icon of the Year (Female)

20. Myra Singh - Best Child Actress of the Year 2023

21. Varun Buddhadev - Best Child Actor 2023

22. Manya Singh - Popular Face of the Year

23. Soundous Moufakir - Most Inspiring Reality Show Star

24. Adnan Khan - Most Inspiring Actor of the Year

25. Aditi Sharma - Most Inspiring Actress of the Year

26. Simple Kaul - Entrepreneur in the Field of Hospitality

27. Priya Ahuja - Most Inspiring Celebrity Mom of the Year

28. Hetal Yadav - Most Inspiring Versatile Actress

29. Noorin Sha - Popular Indian Dancer

30. Mubeen Saudagar - Outstanding Performer in Comedy & Mimicry Artist

31. Upasana Singh - Popular Stand-up Comedian

32. Claudia Ciesla - Best Nutritionist & Lifestyle Coach

33. Amit Kumar Singh (Journalist – Sudarshan News)

34. Abhishek Mhatre (Iconic Anchor in Mumbai - Anchor)

35. Guruprasad Puvvadi (Entertainment - Snow Kingdom)

36. Simran Poddar (Family Content Creator)

37. Sana Sultan (Consistent Performer of the Year)

38. Tirth Joisher (Indian Entertainment & Social Media Influencer)

39. Khushboo Khan (Classy Sassy Influence of the Year)

40. Sameer Mark (Best Fashion Influencer)

41. Nisha Guragain (Star Performer of the Year)

42. Karishma Chavan (Indian Dancer & Choreographer)

43. Dr Nikhil Tari (Trendsetter in Body Building and Fitness Consultancy)

44. Abhijeet Khandekar (Marathi Television Actor)

45. Rizwann Sikander (Versatile Entertainer)

46. Vanshaj Singh (Rising Star of the Year)

47. Shivani Shama (Bollywood Actress Celebrity Guest)

48. Vasu Kainth (Rising Voice of the Year)

49. Gravero (Trendsetter of the Year)

50. Pooja Goswami (Most Relatable Comedy Creator)

51. Naikita Kaur Bali (Most Versatile Travel Creator)

52. Pyaarinari (Entertainer of the Year)

53. Wavefy Media (Fastest Growing Media Startup)

54. Shabnam Fathima (Fashion Blogger)

55. Irfan Siddique (Travel Blogger)

56. Monisha Mehta (Rising Lifestyle Creator of the Year)

57. Brinda Shah (Rising Travel and Lifestyle Influencer)

58. Vishakha Fulsunge (Inspiring Travel Influencer and Youtuber)

59. Drashti Bhanushali (Youngest Celebrity Actor)

60. Raju Bharti (Best Prankster of the Year)

61. Paras Thakral (Social Media Influencer)

62. Sandhya Naidu (Lifestyle and Skincare)

63. Sharmila Singh (Model Actress)

64. Ishika Taneja (Youth Icon & Influencer)

65. Amit Jadhav (Singer - Dancer)

66. Dikshant (Indian Music Artist)

67. Ravi Dixit (Athlete)

68. Anuj R Agrawal (Dynamic Entrepreneur)

69. Shreyal Pandey (Digital creator in the field of Fashion and Glamour)

70. Ajeesh Krishna (Dancer/ Rapper)

71. Eshan Masih (India’s Got Talent Fame & Fashion Influencer)

Corporate, Health, Public Service, Sports, Education, Foreign Ambassador

1. Mamta Lawrence D'souza (ACP)

2. Dharmik Thakker (Fintech)

3. Kamlesh Dama (Finance & Taxation)

4. Gauri Dhandarphale (Entrepreneur)

5. Dr. Milind Sampgaonkar (Insurance Ambassador 2022)

6. Devidas Shravan Naikare (Mind Trainer & Business Guide)

7. Chitiz Ronnie (Emerging Electrical Brand)

8. Rahii Raamesh Yadavv (Influencer)

9. KESHAVA KRISHNA SANAM & MAYUR HARODIA (Best Interior Designers in Hyderabad)

10. Aizan Ahmad Hadi (Entrepreneur in International Travel Industry)

11. Prabhakar Baranwal (Real Estate)

12. Bharat Gurjar (Leading Manufacturer of Roof Ventilator)

13. Dr. Shashank Dhananjay Rawale (Outstanding Contribution in Technical Analysis and Investment Advisor in India)

14. Siddhant Kulshresth (Software Developmemt and Ecommerce)

15. Dr. Halappa Yaligar (Health & Wellness)

16. Reshma Sayyad (Health & Wellness)

17. Ravindra Ampupe (Health & Wellness)

18. Prakash T. Agre (Health & Wellness)

19. Babaso Patil (Health & Wellness)

20. Uddhav Gutte (Health & Wellness)

21. Hariom Lakhanlal Dayma (Health & Wellness)

22. Dr. S. Kumar (Health Sector)

23. Dr. Thomas Koshy (Consultant Physician, Cardiologist & Diabetologist)

24. Dr. Yogesh Patil (Health & Wellness)

25. Dr. Rucha Patil (Health & Wellness)

26. Dr. Vivek Lolage (M.D.) (Excellency in the Field of Proctology)

27. Dr. PALVINDER SINGH (Social Worker)

28. Dr. VEMPADA SRINIVASAREDDY (Inspiring Leader for Creating Social Impact)

29. Rajeev Verma (Social Worker)

30. SONU SETHI (Social Worker)

31. Mangesh Pangare (Social Worker)

32. Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala (Excellence in Physiotherapy and Naturopathy)

33. Gopal Dash Baghel (Sports)

34. Rahul Arora (Inspiring Leaders in the Field of Sports)

35. Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi (Education)

36. Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury (Education)

37. Abhay Morankar (Excellence in Enabling Educational Dreams)

38. Anil Bhargav Phd (Outstanding Contribution in Astrologer)

39. Ravi Joshi (Outstanding Contribution in Astrologer)

40. Namadev Bhattar (Best Astrologer in Maharashtra)

41. Arjun Kumar (Fastest Growing Food Chain of India)

42. Raj Bhalala & Veer Bhalala (Excellence in Renewable Energy Field of Solar)

43. Malika Shirzade (Lawyer)

44. Tiger Anas (Entrepreneur)

45. Parul Aghera (Lady Astrologer)

46. Shripad K. Kulkarni (Electrical Contracting and Services)

47.Virendra Kumar Thakur(Politician and Social Reformer)

48. Raman Preet- (Higher Education Management Institute)

49. Dr. Chetan Diliprao Bijwal (Healthcare Community Services)

50. Faazil Baloch (Event Technology, Experiential Marketing Products)

51. Sagar Makwana Wedding Locks (Best Wedding & Event Photo)

52. Shashank Narsaria 7 Oceans (Best Wedding & Event Planner)

53. Forum Vaghela (Purple Star Entertainment)

54. Shreya Acharya Matshya Media (Role in Events & Entertainment sector)

55. Ali Abbas Sultan Ahmed (Contribution in Events & Entertainment sector)

56. Ashok Srivastav (Influence in Events & Entertainment sector)

57. XMP India (Event Technology)

58. Santosh Gautam Shinde (Diagnostic Centre)

59. Dato Alaihuddin Mohamad Taha (High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam)

60. Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve (Ambassador of Chile)

61. Bohloeki Tlhaku Morojele (First Secretary High Commission of Kingdom of Lesotho)

62. PG MD Syafi Alwaly PG Abu Bakar (Diplomat Brunei Darussalam)

The event had already garnered significant media attention due to its impressive guest list. However, when Actor/Dancer/Model Rakhi Sawant made her appearance in a Red Abhaya on the red carpet to receive her award, a particular video of the moment quickly went viral on all social platforms. This viral video catapulted the award event to unprecedented levels of national and international media coverage.

