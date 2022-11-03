98 percent of females claim BBlunt Salon Secret Hair Colour provides the best hair shine, they have ever experienced, BBlunt Survey confirms

BBLUNT, a leading hair care brand that offers a salon-like experience at home, has conducted a survey in tandem with Momspresso.com, India's leading content and influencer platform for women. The survey was created around the premise that Indian women are looking for hair products that make their locks look lustrous and shiny. The overarching goal was to understand the sentiment regarding the brand's most sought-after BBlunt Salon Secret Creme Hair Colour, which aims to provide the best hair shine at home.

As per the data collected, most women reported using hair colour once every 45 days to 2 months. Of these, a major chunk of the respondents mentioned that their top expectations from a hair colour brand are Vibrant Shades and a Salon Like Shine which they don't get when they colour their Hair at home. This is where BBlunt Salon Secret Creme Hair Colour enters the picture. A striking 98 per cent respondents cumulatively claimed that not only does the Salon Secret Hair Colour give them a Salon-like Shine post colouring their hair at home, but it also delights them with a rich, vibrant shade.

Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and CIO, Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd said, "BBlunt products have been crafted especially for Indian Hair, keeping in mind the weather and texture of hair to give Salon Experience right at home. The Salon Secret High Shine Creme Hair Colour has been crafted with years of experience and expertise to give a vibrant shade and an exuberant shine. It comes with a unique 3-part formula enriched with Shine Tonic which is a revolutionary invention. Not only does it boost the richness of the colour but also gives a stunning shine every time people colour their Hair at Home. We hope the consumers try BBlunt and achieve salon-like hair at home with our products."

All claims are based on a survey conducted by Momspresso MomSights in Oct 2022 among 95 random females in the age group 18 - 45 across metro cities of India, those who use hair colour regularly for themselves.

