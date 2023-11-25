99.2 per cent of mobiles 'Made in India': Ashwini Vaishnav reviews meteoric growth of Indian mobile sector

New Delhi [India], November 25 : Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnav, took to social media platform X to announce achievement in the mobile industry.

In a post, he revealed that the Indian mobile industry has experienced exponential growth, expanding by a remarkable factor of 20 in just nine years.

Minister Vaishnav posted on X, "Met Mobile industry to review progress. Industry has grown 20 times in 9 years. 2014: 78 per cent import dependent 2023: 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are 'Made in India'".

Reflecting on the industry's trajectory, Minister Vaishnav highlighted a significant shift in import dependency. In 2014, a staggering 78 per cent of the mobile market relied on imports.

Fast forward to 2023, and a transformation has occurred - an impressive 99.2 per cent of all mobiles sold in India are now proudly stamped as 'Made in India.'

The minister met with key stakeholders and leaders in the mobile industry to conduct a comprehensive review of the progress made.

The meeting served as a platform to acknowledge the industry's achievements, discuss emerging challenges, and explore strategies for sustained growth.

The growth of the mobile sector has not only bolstered the domestic manufacturing ecosystem but has also contributed significantly to reducing India's dependence on foreign imports. Notably, earlier Google had announced that it would start manufacturing its phones in India. Google follows an illustrious list of global smartphone brands, from Samsung to Apple, to kick-start assembling its marquee phones in the country.

Minister Vaishnav expressed his satisfaction with the industry's resilience and commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

This remarkable achievement aligns with the government's vision to enhance self-reliance and boost the manufacturing sector under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The mobile industry's success story underscores India's capability to transition from being predominantly import-dependent to emerging as a key player in mobile manufacturing on the global stage.

The meeting with industry leaders provided an opportunity for constructive dialogue on future prospects, technological advancements, and collaborative efforts to sustain and further amplify this success.

Minister Vaishnav conveyed his optimism for the continued growth of the Indian mobile industry and its pivotal role in the nation's economic landscape.

As India cements its status as a manufacturing hub for mobile devices, the 'Made in India' label has become synonymous with quality and innovation.

Minister Vaishnav's post not only celebrates the accomplishments of the industry but also signifies a moment of pride for the nation as it charts a course toward self-reliance in the technology sector.

