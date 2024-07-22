9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival Invites Entries from Across India Entries for both Competitive and Non-Competitive categories are open

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: The Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival, Northeast India's most renowned film extravaganza, has returned and will be held for a ninth time. The eagerly awaited film festival, as part of the countdown, invites entries from across the country in both the competitive and non-competitive categories.

The deadline for filmmakers to send in their entries for the 9th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), is September 30, 2024. Akin to previous editions, the 9th BVFF will be held in Guwahati.

Organised by Tattva Creations and Brahmaputra Foundation, BVFF has emerged as a destination for cinema lovers, combining both untold stories and finesse to create an enriching experience for all attendees. A melting pot of creativity and meaningful cinema, BVFF has enriched the cultural landscape of cinema in the region and has consistently witnessed an average of 25,000 visitors per edition.

Apart from showcasing the best of Indian independent cinema, BVFF has been involved in skilling and empowering youth through workshops, masterclasses, activities, and industry apprenticeships and opportunities and has been recognised as one of the best platforms for learning and networking for budding filmmakers.

The previous edition witnessed a collaboration between BVFF and popular OTT streaming platform - Amazon Prime, providing independent and budding filmmakers with a wonderful opportunity to present their ideas, work and talent at a national and international level, opening up many potential avenues for these elite creators.

Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director of Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival says, "We're back for a ninth edition and it promises to be more vibrant and bigger than ever before. The support we have received from the BVFF community with our 8th edition - the first post covid, reaffirms our faith in the vision we have of providing a platform for India's best storytellers who craft meaningful cinema. BVFF is more than a film festival; it's a platform to showcase the culture, creativity and talent of the entire North-east and bring talented individuals from the world of media and entertainment closer home to share their stories, experiences and knowledge".

There are a host of activities for attendees to look forward to. Apart from the screenings, visitors can also participate in engaging workshops, panel discussions involving stalwarts of the industry, and fun mini-events, designed to provide each participant with a holistic experience that stays with them for a long time.

Veteran actor Boman Irani spoke affectionately about the festival and its importance. "I look forward to visiting the festival again. I am enthusiastic about the recognition that the BVFF helps bring to the most talented film-makers from the North-East. It truly embodies inclusivity and fosters a spirit of open dialogue," he said.

Director, producer and actor Prakash Jha was upbeat about the upcoming edition of the BVFF. "This film festival takes great efforts to popularise the best films from in and around the North-east. BVFF is a great ambassador for Indian cinema because of the way it amalgamates creativity and a comprehensive outlook through the lens of creativity and talent promotion," he exclaimed

Writer-director Krishna DK was effusive in his praise for the festival. "The efforts taken by the organisers in getting every minute detail right, enables every movie maker to showcase their talent on a grand scale. The fact that the festival is entering its ninth edition is proof enough that it has created a significant difference in the attitude towards regional and budding film-makers."

Noted luminaries from the film industry including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani, Gauri Shinde, Shakun Batra, Amar Kaushik, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nagesh Kukunoor, Abhishek Chaubey, Rajkumar Rao among many others, have been a part of the BVFF and have remained attached in spirit to the festival, acting as guiding lights and encouraging everyone associated with the home-grown film festival.

