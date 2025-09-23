9th India Mobile Congress to host 2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium in New Delhi on Oct 9-10

New Delhi [India], September 23 : The 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) is set to host the 2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium in partnership with Bharat 6G Alliance on October 9-10 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

This prestigious symposium at IMC, Asia's premier digital technology expo, will ignite high-level discussions on how 6G technology will drive digital sovereignty, economic growth and technological innovation in India and beyond.

The event will be inaugurated by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, accompanied by Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, MoS for Communications and Rural Development; Dr Neeraj Mittal, Chairman, DCC and Secretary, DoT; and Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt. of India.

The symposium will convene over 70 distinguished speakers from around the globe and India, with esteemed global participants representing regions such as the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, Germany, Scotland, Finland and Sweden. Reflecting the collaborative spirit driving 6G innovation worldwide, the symposium also brings together a dynamic blend of technology and telecom stalwarts like Dr. Mallik Tatipamula, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, USA, a distinguished Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), the world's oldest and most prestigious scientific academy. The participating companies span a diverse ecosystem including leading technology and telecom vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, Nvidia and Qualcomm; international industry bodies including NGMN Alliance and GSMA.

The symposium will host distinguished academics from both Indian and global telecom ecosystems including Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi, IIT Madras; Prof. Kiran Kuchi, IIT Hyderabad; Prof. Debarati Sen, IIT Kharagpur; Prof. Deepa Venkitesh, IIT Madras; Prof. Rohit Budhiraja, IIT Kanpur representing India's strong academic leadership in 6G standards. They will be joined by eminent global experts including Prof. Harald Haas from the University of Cambridge, UK; Dr. Ashutosh Dutta of Johns Hopkins University, USA; Prof. Tommy Svensson of Chalmers University, Sweden; and Prof. Kaveh Delfanazari from the University of Glasgow, UK, among many other leading researchers at the forefront of shaping 6G technology.

Prof. David Koilpillai, Chairman, Bharat 6G Alliance said, "Hosting the International Bharat 6G Symposium alongside the India Mobile Congress reflects the scale and dynamism of India's digital ecosystem. Our focus is on enabling collaboration between diverse stakeholders, from global tech leaders to Indian telecom pioneers. This year's symposium underscores India's ambitions to lead the 6G race through cutting-edge research, development and strategic partnerships anchored in the vision of a digitally inclusive and economically vibrant Viksit Bharat."

Anil Kumar Bhardwaj, DDG (SE), Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said, "India's objectives for 6G are deeply linked to active engagement and participation in global standardization efforts. We are committed to ensuring India's active role in shaping 6G standards through inclusive collaboration with industry, academia and international bodies."

"Building on the landmark success of the inaugural International Bharat 6G Symposium held last year at the India Mobile Congress, which showcased India's readiness to lead global 6G innovation and fostered key international partnerships, this year's symposium will further solidify India's position as a collaborators to work together with global 6G community. Participation of 6G Alliances and partnerships from across the world exemplify our efforts to bring everyone together for 6G," Bhardwaj added.

The symposium's agenda is organised into nine focused sessions covering critical topics such as Global 6G Initiatives, Key 6G Use Cases, Enabling 6G Technologies, Transition towards AI-Native 6G Networks, Non-Terrestrial Networks: 6G for Space Global Connectivity, Harmonisation of Spectrum and Standards, and a Roundtable on Global Cooperation in driving a unified 6G roadmap. The two-day event will witness the signing of two landmark MoUs between industry, academia and government, alongside the launch of four technology industry reports.

The India Mobile Congress 2025 will take place from October 8-11 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, being jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Over four days, IMC 2025 will showcase the scale and dynamism of India's digital ecosystem. The event is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150+ countries, feature 400+ exhibitors and partners, including 30+ ministries, host over 7,000 global delegates and bring together 800+ speakers across 100 conference sessions. The attendees will experience 1,500+ cutting-edge showcases, spanning next-generation connectivity, electronics manufacturing, AI-driven solutions, IoT, and more.

