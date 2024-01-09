A Call for Virtue: ‘Dashmi’ Trailer Spotlights the Urgency to Combat Rampant Rapes in Our Society!

New Delhi (India), January 9: “Burai Pe Achaai Ko Toh Vijayi Hona Hi Hai, Yug Koi Bhi Hai Ram Rajya Toh Aane Hi Hai!” Standing true to the powerful lines, the recently released trailer of the much-anticipated movie ‘Dashmi’ presents a poignant narrative, delving into the urgent necessity for moral rectitude in contemporary society. It stands as the first cinematic venture in Bollywood to courageously address the prevalent issue of multiple rapes plaguing our society, regardless of caste, creed, or religion.

Director Shantanu Tambe’s vision articulated, “The era may have evolved, but the fundamental quest for righteousness remains unwavering. ‘Dashmi’ aims to illuminate the prevalent injustices in our society, igniting discourse that champions the triumph of virtue over vice.”

Offering glimpses into a society entangled in moral conflicts, the previously released teaser depicted a battle between good and evil that unfolds in shades of gray. Tambe’s directorial vision promises a compelling narrative, emphasizing the urgency for justice and reclaiming the essence of Ram Rajya.

‘Dashmi’ holds the promise of a thought-provoking cinematic journey, set to challenge conventions and advocate for societal metamorphosis.

Starring Vardhan Puri, Gaurav Sareen, Monika Chaudhary, Khushi Hajare, Aadil Khan, Swati Semwal and others. The film is poised to bring multifaceted characters to life in this riveting narrative. Scheduled for release on 19th January 2024, it is anticipated to be a transformative cinematic experience.

Adding fervor to the message, the powerful tagline, “Aao Kalyug Ke Dashmi Mein Kalyugi Raavan Ko Milkar Jalaate Hain,” resonates as a rallying call against contemporary evils, echoing the ethos of vanquishing darkness with collective goodness.

As anticipation heightens for ‘Dashmi,’ audiences eagerly await the complete portrayal of how virtue prevails over vice in the modern-day Ram Rajya, resonating the urgency to combat the escalating instances of rapes across society.

