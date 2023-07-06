A Captivating Discussion and Launch of Sunil Gadhoke’s Book on the Tiger

L TO R – Saveena Gadhoke, Curator of the Event Sunil Sethi, Indian bureaucrat Amitabh Kant, Mr. Harish N. Salve, King’s Counsel & Senior Advocate and Author Sunil Gadhoke

New Delhi (India), July 6: An enthralling evening unfolded as a dynamic entrepreneur and devoted wildlife photographer Sunil Gadhoke, hosted an evening to release his Coffee Table book “Long Live the Tiger”. The event puts the spotlight on the iconic symbol of Indian forests and recalled the tireless and sustained efforts of India’s conservation framework over half a century in what can be called the most spectacular species retrieval program in the world.

The evening began an informed discussion among a group that together represented what would constitute a comprehensive and sustained tiger/wildlife conservation work viz. Science and knowledge, On groundwork, community engagement and the requisite legal framework, viz.Mr. Harish N. Salve, King’s Counsel & Senior Advocate;Dr. Ullas Karanth, Renowned Conservation Scientist and leading tiger expert, Emeritus Director of the Centre for Wildlife. Raghu Chundawat, Conservation Biologist and Mr. N Sunil Kumar, Former Director of Sustainable Banking at Natwest Group of Banks and presently lead Nature Based Solutions at IORA Ecological Solutions.

At the venue, the display, layout and play of colours- almost all of nature’s hues retained untouched, curated by the magical touch of Sunil Sethi, evoked memories of a pulsating tropical Indian forest with its natural history in full bloom.

Gadhoke’s book is a testament to his unwavering dedication to wildlife conservation; this book singles out the magnificent tiger from 4 of India’s Tiger Reserves. By raising awareness and advocating for the preservation of tigers and their habitats, the book hopes to fire the imagination of India’s citizens, especially the Gen Next, to bring in their mindshare and innovations to the efforts underway for the long-term survival of this majestic species.

While retaining his optimism and high spirits on our ability to protect this species and, through it, the natural ecosystems that are so essential for life on earth, the author Sunil Gadhoke did sound a note of alarm, stating, “Tigers face grave threats due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflicts. A declining tiger population not only endangers the species itself but also disrupts the delicate balance of ecosystems, impacting biodiversity. We must continue our efforts to address these challenges and ensure the conservation of tigers and their habitats.”

Mukul Rohatgi, Senior Counsel and Former Attorney General for India, much admired the book, saying, “This book seamlessly blends mesmerizing wildlife photography with captivating narratives from the jungles of India.

Dr. K. Ullas Karanth, renowned wildlife expert and Ph.D.F.A.Sc., Emeritus Director of the Centre for Wildlife Studies in Bengaluru, added, “In addition to brilliant photographs illustrating various aspects of tiger ecology, this volume also provides practical guidance for aspiring tiger photographers. It contains intriguing accounts of the author’s experiences and encounters.”

N Sunil Kumar added –the tiger is truly representative of India’s natural ecosystems. The efforts that we will put in as a nation to protect this iconic species by conserving the forests that it dwells in, will be the litmus test of our resolve to secure our own future.

Sunil Gadhoke demonstrates that a full economic pursuit in life can be balanced with a matching seriousness in pursuit of one’s passion. While the pictures in his book truly stand out and call for attention, viewing them can actually take one into the verdant forests of this mesmerising species. It is his zeal and passion for making a difference in the future of this species, representative of India’s ecological security, that comes out in his words and actions. Through his work, he aims to raise awareness about these iconic and endangered species, making a difference to it, their habitat and through it, India’s natural wealth. “Long Live the Tiger” offers a glimpse into Sunil Gadhoke’s unwavering commitment to preserving these majestic species.

