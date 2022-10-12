A career goal is equal to marriage, choose wisely -Dr. Dhruv Sanadhya Personal Assistant Nagmani Kushwaha Former Union Minister

Dr. Dhruv Sanadhya, Personal Assistant Nagmani Kushwaha, Former Union Minister

October 12: From New Normal to everything normal, students have started going to school and college. As in everything normal, Masks are outside of the windows of schools and colleges. But the greater the dedication and the greater the aspiration to achieve bigger goals. To the latest 2011 census, around 8.15% (98.615 million) Indians are graduates and only 2.5% of colleges in the country run PhD programs in India.

Struggle and challenges to achieve goals- After COVID-19, students are more diligent and take their studies seriously. That is why many achieve their goals and but some of them do not. As a human, the main function of the body is fear. This fear always comes before exams and ruins everything right before the finish line. So always be ready for failure in mind. As soon as it comes, get ready and hit it hard.

Inflation and Study- Accessing quality education are becoming increasingly difficult as few colleges and institutions offer an education that requires intense competition. This is where an education loan can help, but it comes with additional concerns like Interest. In today’s time, students are not looking day or night to prepare themselves to be future-ready. But still, some people are crossing the borderline to stand, and others are struggling to find the line.

Find the Borderline- Half your life is spent finding a goal to spend on it. That is why we set many goals and live with the expectation of extraordinary results. For this reason, they need career guidance and additional support from parents and teachers to send them in a precarious direction instead of letting the market tell them.

The struggle is not a mere word- Many college-going students do not know what to do. So they start googling and following famous people. As that famous person achieved a goal so why cannot they? Here they go wrong completely. Half of their stories inspired students, but they listened to the other half before deciding on a career. What matters is whether you have the courage to achieve the same goal. So do a cross-check before hitting the road.

Choose goals wisely- In today’s environment, everyone is ready to work on some idea or career goal. As if the target was just a mile away. But the truth is that the road is a long highway to reach the destination. When you are spending time on a goal, meanwhile, you are spending precious time in your life, which is limited. That is why you choose goals wisely.

