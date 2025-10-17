A Celestial Celebration of Sound: Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet Presented an Instrumental Odyssey

From Left to Right: Liyakat Ali Khan, Rehman Naushad, Uttam Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Fardeen Khan.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: On Monday, 13th October 2025, Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet proudly presented a celestial instrumental extravaganza in Mumbai, an evening that transcended time, drawing audiences into the divine world of classical resonance and emotional depth.

The night belonged to the legendary Ustad Liyakat Ali Khan on the Sarangi, whose fingers and bow sang with centuries of tradition, joined by his gifted grandson Fardeen Khan on the Tabla, whose rhythmic artistry gave life to every beat. Together, they created a confluence of generations a dialogue between tradition and evolution, emotion and technique, the past and the present.

A Journey Through Raagas: The Music Speaks

The concert opened with the soulful strains of Raag Charukeshi, where each note blossomed into waves of longing and tranquillity. Ustad Liyakat Ali Khan's Sarangi seemed to breathe, whispering and soaring with emotion, guiding the audience into a meditative stillness. The purity of tone and the serenity of the Raag set a sacred mood, an invocation to the spirit of classical music itself.

From this gentle invocation, the performance transitioned seamlessly into the majestic Raag Bhairav. A morning Raag of immense gravitas and devotional beauty. With every glide of the bow and resonant stroke on the Tabla, the ambience was filled with an aura of reverence. The mood deepened as the maestro rendered the timeless “Mohe Bhool Gaye Sanwariya,” a composition by the great Naushad Sahab. This piece steeped in emotion and nostalgia, transported listeners to the golden era of Indian cinema, where classical foundations gave film music its eternal soul.

Then came the lively and playful Raag Brindavani Sarang, bursting forth like the first rain of the monsoon. Its joyous, lilting phrases danced between Sarangi and Tabla a musical celebration of nature's renewal and the rhythm of life itself. The audience swayed with delight as each note shimmered like a drop of rain caught in sunlight.

As dusk descended, the maestro turned to the introspective Raag Rageshwari, weaving a tapestry of calm and contemplation. The dialogue between the Sarangi and Tabla deepened, a musical conversation that spoke of love, longing, and the twilight between day and night. The emotional crescendo found its expression in the immortal “Udja Kale Kawan” composed by the great Uttam Singh Sahab. Its poignant melody and haunting beauty stirred memories, filling the hearts with quiet reverence and nostalgia.

A Tribute to the Eternal Legacy of Hindustani Sangeet

This unforgettable evening was not merely a concert; it was an experience, a spiritual journey through sound. Every note paid homage to the timeless tradition of Hindustani classical music while embracing its contemporary expression.

The event was made possible through the vision and dedication of the permanent Trustees of Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet, along with the team members mentioned below:

Mr Rehman Naushad – President/Trustee

Mr Uttam Singh – Secretary/Trustee

Mr Gurmeet Singh – Treasurer/Trustee

Mrs Shenaaz Parveen Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

Mrs Jasvinder Kaur – Trustee

Mrs Umaarah Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

Event Organiser – Ms Parmeet Kaur

Media Consultant – Mr David Allan Vaz

Photography and Videography – Mr Nabh Kumar Raju, along with his event crew members.

Their shared commitment to preserving and promoting India's classical heritage gave rise to an evening that will resonate in the hearts of all who witnessed it, a living tribute to the maestros of yesteryears and a promise to the generations yet to come.

This was more than music; it was memory, meditation, and magic intertwined, a night where sound became spirit.

For more information: www.gurmeetsingh.net

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor