A Charitable Feast for Blind Children: IYDF and Eves Beauty Parlour Spread Warmth in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 4: On the afternoon of August 28, 2024, the campus of AMAR JYOTI Awasiya Drishtihin Kanya Vidyalaya was filled with warmth and joy as the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Eves Beauty Parlour hosted a heartwarming charity event. This special occasion brought together 50 visually impaired children for a unique charitable feast, offering them not only essential supplies but also a memorable day filled with love and care.

Event Organization and Volunteer Team

The event was organized by Visha Khatri, whose leadership and organizational skills ensured its smooth execution. Visha led a dedicated volunteer team that included Poonam Semar, Balbeer Bamrah, Nisha, Sakhi, Ranjana, Kanchan Kukreja, Kashish, Nirmala, Divya Sharma, Prakash Kukreja, Jai Kumar, Dileep Kumar, Santosh Kumar, Meer, and Ajit Kumar. Each volunteer devoted their full energy and passion to making sure the children received the best care and attention.

Rich and Diverse Aid Supplies

The event venue was decorated in a way that was both warm and lively. Eves Beauty Parlour generously provided a wide array of supplies, including clothing, shoes, stationery, groceries, cooking oil, noodles, sports equipment, juices, snacks, fruits, chocolates, biscuits, and chips. These items not only met the children's everyday needs but also added a touch of joy and excitement to their lives.

Specially Designed Interactive Activities

Understanding the unique needs of visually impaired children, the event featured specially designed yoga and dance sessions. Although these children couldn't see the activities, they were able to fully participate through their sense of touch and hearing. The yoga and dance sessions not only helped improve their physical coordination but also brought them happiness and relaxation. The music and activities created an atmosphere where the children could express themselves freely, filling the space with laughter and joy.

Organizer's Heartfelt Reflections

After the event, Visha Khatri shared her thoughts: "This event has filled me with a deep sense of fulfillment and happiness. Seeing the children's smiles and joy during the activities was the best reward for our efforts. I am incredibly grateful for the support and guidance provided by IYDF, which allowed us to successfully host this event. The sense of unity and love we experienced today is priceless, and I look forward to participating in more charitable activities in the future to help more children in need."

Looking Ahead

This charitable event provided much-needed supplies to visually impaired children while also bringing them care and hope. The collaboration between IYDF and Eves Beauty Parlour highlighted their deep commitment to supporting vulnerable groups. Looking ahead, both organizations plan to continue working together on meaningful charitable activities, bringing light and warmth to more children and contributing to the progress of society as a whole.

