A cinematic dive into India's most influential organisation, Shatak explores the untold and incredible 100 year journey of RSS

New Delhi [India], January 10: This year is a very special and momentous year for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The organisation completes 100 years of shaping and influencing the socio-political and cultural fabric of the country, marking a big milestone in its history.

With the completion of 100 years, the organisation remained one of India's most influential organisation. Public disclosure around it has frequently been driven by perception rather than a deeper understanding of its core philosophy, values and internal workings.

Titled Shatak (Sangh Ke 100 Varsh), the film, is produced by Vir Kapur, co-produced by Aashish Tiwari, and made in association with ADA 360 Degree LLP, the film seeks to move beyond the noise and bring out the true and authentic journey of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The film traces the contributions of its founding father, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, and the organisational transformation under M.S. Golwalkar (Guruji), presenting the organisation in its truest form, rooted in its values, discipline and long-term vision.

Speaking about the film, producer Vir Kapur says, "I have always served this nation and through it, the RSS in whatever way I can. Shatak is a humble step in a journey that began a hundred years ago, built through quiet, tireless effort. At a time when the world looks to India for inspiration, it becomes essential to tell this story truthfully, beyond assumptions and misconceptions and to acknowledge the Sangh's role in shaping the country. This film is our small contribution to a much larger mission of clarity, unity and national pride."

Directed by Aashish Mall, Shatak is scheduled to release in cinemas this year.

Watch the announcement teaser :

https://youtu.be/YM-jjTjIvQc

