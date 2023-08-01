A Comprehensive Guide to the Best Broadband/ WiFi Plans in Delhi

New Delhi (India), August 1: The internet is becoming a prerequisite for our daily lives, so a stable connection has become paramount. Finding the best broadband plans in Delhi according to your needs and budget can be intimidating in a market saturated with competition. To put an end to your dilemma regarding the best WiFi connection in Delhi, we have curated this special list for you:

1. Airtel

The Xstreme WiFi plan from Bharti Airtel is available for the company’s user base in 93 Indian cities. The primary advantage of this connection is that it is fiber optic cable-powered. Therefore, high-speed broadband connectivity for all devices is no longer a myth.

Choosing the Xstreme plan can provide users with a free troubleshooting router and a landline connection with unlimited calling. Starting at Rs 499 per month, these broadband plans support premium-quality WiFi calling and WiFi coverage. Moreover, the plans have auto-adjustable upload and download speeds of up to 1 GBPS.

2. ACT Broadband

ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.) is a major non-telecom broadband provider in India, known for its exceptional entertainment plans, internet, and cable TV services. In Delhi, ACT offers bundle packs with a range of different data limits, starting from 50 MBPS and going up to 1 GBPS. Their fiber optic technology ensures seamless connections for multiple devices over WiFi and LAN, ensuring lag-free experiences for video calling, gaming, and downloads. They have six entertainment plans, including the budget-friendly ACT Welcome plan (Rs. 6588/year) to the high-speed ACT GIGA plan (Rs. 24488/year).

The Bundle Pack at Rs.999/month offers 150 MBPS speed and is an attractive feature that enhances the broadband plans and makes ACT Broadband even more appealing for users. It includes access to popular streaming platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SONYLIV and many others. With its various Speed Plans, you get Netflix at no extra cost! Above all, you get two months of free internet if you opt for 12 months fiber broadband plan.

3. JioFiber

JioFiber has been known to offer seamless broadband services to customers at exceptionally affordable rates. The broadband offer includes various services like the first TV video calling and conferencing experience in India. Apart from that, JioFiber users can enjoy VR experiences, OTT apps, premium content platforms, complimentary entertainment subscriptions, and more.

4. Tata Play Fiber

Tata Play Fiber can offer the best WiFi in Delhi according to weekly, annual, semi-annual, or quarterly validity. If you choose their annual or half-yearly packages, you will be entitled to 15% and 10% concessions. They offer one of the most secure connections with even upload and download speeds.

If you are looking for “WiFi near me,” Tata Play Fiber will let you choose from multiple plans according to your speed requirements. Moreover, they offer free installation and a free dual-band OMT and WiFi router. They use high-quality cable to guarantee high speed and increased coverage.

5. Tikona Broadband

If you are looking for broadband near me, Tikona Broadband Network is a reliable option. They offer broadband plans with unlimited data at reasonable rates. They offer exceptional internet services at a super fast speed. Moreover, Tikona users can avail of a discount of Rs 250 on their internet bills by referring a friend.

Ending Note

The national capital is on the verge of becoming a smart city. Therefore, you will always have access to lucrative broadband and entertainment plans in Delhi. Pick the most affordable plan according to your requirements and enjoy non-stop internet services at your fingertips.

