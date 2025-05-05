A Cultural Crescendo of Pride, Power and Pure Music

New Delhi [India], May 5: On the evening of April 19th, the Science City Auditorium became the epicenter of a musical homecoming that transcended time, genres, and generations. “ Ami Bhalobashi Bangla Ke – Nabo Borsher Maha Jalsha” was not just a concert—it was a phenomenon that etched itself into Bengal's cultural calendar as a tribute to legacy, love, and the land that births brilliance.

Conceived by Alive India and Aurko, the concert celebrated 25 musical years of Aurko and 15th year of Alive India Indias First Artist Driven Music Production House marked the launch of Alive India's ambitious Bengal Chapter Bhalobashi Bangla with a Multi City Concert Series ” Ami Bhalobashi Bangla Ke ” with the Kolkata Launch like a ” We are the World ” of Bengalis United for a Cause of Changing Lives Through Music, Conceived & Curated by Bangalores Pioneer & Premier Band AURKO formed by Supratiek Ghosh to Celebrate Aurko’s 25th year In Aug 2025

A first-of-its-kind live musical experience united legends and luminaries from Bengal, Bengaluru, Bollywood and beyond in a resounding celebration of Unmatched Bengali musical excellence In Indian Music Scene from time memorial till date .

Bengal x Bengaluru x Bands & Beyond

A Musical Milestone

The stage was a melting pot of seven distinct Bengali genres—Folk, Film, Non-Film, Traditional, Jeebon Mukhi, Band, and Bengalis in Bollywood—stitched together through 10 powerful soundscapes. With 25+ incredible artists, it was a night where music echoed louder than ever before.

The energy was electric, the emotion was raw, and the celebration was unforgettable.



