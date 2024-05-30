A Cut Above the Rest: 15 Lakhs Square Feet Sold Out at Ace Terra in One Day

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], May 30: Ace Terra, the latest luxury residential project by Ace Group, witnessed an overwhelming response from homebuyers, with 15 lakh square feet sold out in a day after the launch. Displaying a keen interest on the project, both investors and end consumers picked up preferred units in Ace Terra within hours of the project launch.

The immediate sell-out of such a large inventory in Ace Terra within hours reflects the high demand and confidence of homebuyers in Ace Group's offerings. Known for consistently delivering high-quality projects on time, Ace Group has raised the bar even higher with the launch of Ace Terra.

Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group, said, "Ace Terra represents our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and quality to our valued homebuyers. We are extremely happy with the response that we have received for this new project. It also signifies the trust of our valued homebuyers in the brand that is Ace."

The name Terra symbolizes unearthing a hidden gem as precious as gold. By associating living with 24-karat gold, the line implies a standard of living that is luxurious, valuable, and rare. It appeals to those who desire a lifestyle of opulence and exclusivity. Ace Terra stands for 24 karat lifestyle.

A big reason for this tremendous response by home buyers and investors towards Ace Terra is a mix of the legacy that Ace Group has and also the concept of luxury living that Terra promises at the futuristic location of Yamuna Expressway. Noticeably, the expressway is already poised to deliver some of major developments like the upcoming international airport at Jewar, the film city, Olympic city along with the F1 circuit and more.

Spanning across a premium 11-acre (44515.4 Sq. m.) land parcel, Ace Terra features 12 high-rise towers encompassing meticulously designed 3 BHK, 3 BHK+S, and 4 BHK+S units. Each tower, having (G+25) floors, offers an ultimate luxurious living experience with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities.

The extensive range of features and amenities at Ace Terra includes a multi-cuisine restaurant, cards room, salon, tot-lot children's play area, semi-covered badminton court, gym, yoga club, dedicated senior citizens park, dedicated outdoor kids' play area, reading area, pool/billiards table, and tennis full court, among others.

Aligning with the evolving needs of contemporary lifestyles, Ace Terra also offers a dedicated running/jogging track, besides luxury lounges for seating. Among other luxury living features in this project include poolside cabanas, swimming pool with water features, nature trails and garden.

Ace Terra marks Ace Group's first residential venture on the bustling location of Yamuna Expressway, following the successful launch of the commercial project, YXP. Meanwhile, buoyed by the high response to Ace Terra, Ace Group has announced it will soon launch phase 2 of Terra with the aim to further enrich its portfolio of successful residential projects.

