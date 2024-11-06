A DSP that the AdTech industry needs

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: A fast-moving society with reduced attention spans aptly defines the new/current world. Competition is fierce and manoeuvring this new-age phenomenon is essential for any business looking to make their presence felt. As a technology platform, Cubera is committed to building robust, scalable, and secure systems.

As Co-Founder of Cubera, I am thrilled to introduce Edge, our new Demand-Side Platform (DSP) that extends beyond a product but is instead a vision for how we believe advertising can drive economic and social change. Edge is a part of the Cubera AdTech Ecosystem that enables a business to truly reach the unique Indian audience.

Our vision is not just about delivering ads; it is about showing them to the right person at the right time via the right channels. Having witnessed the evolution of the Indian business environment over decades, one thing has always been clear to me, innovation is not just about new tools with flashy features. It is about building something that empowers people- businesses, partners, and consumers alike. This commitment to innovation and empowerment is at the heart of Edge DSP.

Edge consistently delivers top-tier performance across various industries and brands, with our DSP tailored to meet every brand's needs with exceptional efficiency. Edge was built with flexibility in mind, and hence, the platform supports all ad formats, from traditional display ads to more interactive formats like video, mobile, and native ads. This flexibility ensures that campaign goals are met by advertisements in a way that resonates with the present times.

Our platform is built with collaboration at its core. We know that businesses grow best when they work together, and that's why Edge offers tools and a partnership. We are not just giving businesses the ability to run ads; we are giving them the power to tell their stories, connect with their customers, and drive meaningful change.

Edge is only the beginning; it is the cornerstone of a broader AdTech ecosystem. We are launching various innovative solutions to make life a tad bit easier for advertisers everywhere. From cutting-'edge' analytics tools to creative optimisation platforms, we are building an ecosystem that will make digital advertising smoother, brighter, and, dare I say, fun.

Whether you are a veteran advertiser or just getting your feet wet, we have you covered. This, my friends, is just the beginning.

Dr Samartha Raghava Nagabhushanam,

Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Cubera

www.cubera.co

