A Film Based On The Incredible Work By MLA Geeta Bharat Jain From Meera-Bhayandar Has Been Announced With Much Funfare

New Delhi [India], August 28: A film based on the groundbreaking political, social and developmental work done by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Geeta Bharat Jain from Mira-Bhayandar constituency has been announced with much funfare during the auspicious occasion of Dahi-Handi celebrations where thousands of people came together to celebrate the spirit of the festival. Interestingly, the film has been titled as 'The Iron Lady: Geeta Jain' which would be based on the much admired public figure who chose to dedicate her life to the people of her constituents.

Interestingly, the movie 'The Iron Lady: Geeta Jain' was announced during the Dahi-Handi celebrations organised by MLA Geeta Bharat Jain in Mira Road. During this special occasion famous Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhary was in attendance as the chief guest. She happily did the honours of giving the clap for the film and lauded the decision to make a film on such an eminent personality.

Known as a Hindu Rakshak (Protector of Hindus), Geeta Bharat Jain first became an independent Corporator in 2002, then she was chosen as a Mayor of Mira-Bhayandar and later she got the opportunity to become an MLA who always chose to work for the greater good of the people. Her inspiring journey helped director Wasim Akhtar and Iqbal Pervez to announce a movie titled 'The Iron Lady : Geeta Jain' on her extraordinary life as a politician. The film will be produced by Kumar Kanhaiya Singh under the banner 'Onestand India Private Limited'.

During this special occasion Kamal Chandra, director of the recently released and when received film 'Hamare Baarah', was also present. He said, "Here in Mira-Bhayandar everyone is aware of the tremendous work done by Geeta Bharat Jain. Much before her taking the charge, the area was dealing with severe problems of water shortage, electricity cuts and goons who were infamous for creating nuisance and fear among local people. But Geeta ji worked very hard to get rid of all the problems here and have immensely contributed in the development of the the area. Announcement of a film based on her life as a public figure is a welcome move."

Talking about the film based on her focus and dedication towards development of her constituency an elated Geeta Bharat Jain said, "In the last 22 years I have done everything I could do to develop my constituency and help people in every possible way. Even today, I am always on my feet when it comes to helping people in my area. Everyone knows how much I am attached to my constituency and its people. I have always been a people's person and will keep working to improve people's life. I am grateful that a film has been announced on the work I have done which would help many more people to know me and my contribution as a politician and a social worker."

Geeta Bharat Jain is also aware of the problems pertaining to the lack of health infrastructure in her constituency Mira-Bhayandar and that's the reason she initiated a project to build a new state of the art cancer hospital in the area. A need for such a hospital has been felt for the longest time so that people residing in and around the area could avail the facilities of better health care services.

The new cancer hospital would not only benefit the people of Mira-Bhayandar but it would also prove to be a boon for the people living in Vasai, Virar, Dahanu and people from Dahisar to Andheri. Geeta Bharat Jain meticulously planned to get all the permissions required to build a new cancer hospital and coordinated with all the nodal agencies with continuously holding meetings over the years. Notably, the construction of this 120 bed hospital has recently begun which will cost the exchequer of Rs134 crore.

