A Film on Famous Dons Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary to Be Made by Director Karan Gulianii

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Punjabi film director and writer Karan Gulianii has secured the rights to adapt the life story of famous gangsters Sandeep, known as Kala Jathedi, and Anuradha Choudhary, known as Madam Minz, who married earlier this year in March. Known for creating authentic and gritty stories, Karan is eager to explore their unique love story set against the crime-ridden backdrop of their lives. He describes the project as not just a crime drama but a story centered around love, resilience, and defying unfavorable odds.

Karan along with his co-writer in the film Jigna Vora, known for her time on Bigg Boss and as the inspiration behind the web series Scoop had begun the writing process and is collaborating closely with his team, with plans to complete the script within the next six to seven months, aiming for a draft by June or July next year. The director is also in discussions with notable industry figures to play the lead roles of Kala and Anuradha.

Karan Gulianii's previous works include directing the Punjabi films Sarvann, produced by Priyanka Chopra and starring Amrinder Gill and Ranjit Bawa, and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta. With a strong focus on meaningful storytelling, Karan aims to bring a compelling narrative to the screen with this project.

Karan Gulianii's good reputation precedes him and he is quite well networked in the entertainment industry. There are few films on any living don's life story so it will surely be a path-breaking and generate a lot of audience's interest.

