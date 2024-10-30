A Fortune 50 American Multinational Technology Conglomerate Partners With Sonata Software To Reimagine Customer Experience And Bolster Its Global Retail Ambitions

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leading Modernization Engineering company, today announced that it has been chosen by a Fortune 50 American multinational technology conglomerate to reimagine customer experience and bolster their global retail ambitions. The partnership will encompass 16 key markets across multiple geographies, including North America, EMEA and Asia.

- Sonata Software to leverage Sonata CX, its bespoke customer experience measurement solutions, to enable the client to enhance its products and services in 16 key markets across geographies, including North America, EMEA and Asia

The client was looking to understand how its products and services are being sold across key markets and retail partners. Sonata Software will leverage Sonata CX's experience and expertise in programme design and delivery, its global network of certified evaluators and proprietary GDX reporting platform to provide the client access to detailed performance data and analysis, driving insights and action that will inform strategic partnerships and future sales.

"We are excited about our collaboration with this leading technology conglomerate. Sonata CX solutions have been leveraged by an exceptional portfolio of global brands over the years, and we are extremely proud of our latest addition," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Our ability to provide bespoke customer experience measurement solutions anywhere in the world, designed to meet specific objectives and outcomes, is a compelling offer that has already benefited some of the world's largest customer-focused businesses. Our latest win will continue to inspire our teams, undoubtedly driving further success on behalf of our client's present and future objectives."

In an increasingly complex world, where customers expect personalised experience based on their specific needs, unmonitored reliance on frontline team interactions to deliver a brand's retail ambition in a rapidly evolving market is a significant risk. Sonata CX, continuously enhanced over three decades, enables companies to evaluate their omnichannel performance by combining the best of physical and digital customer experience evaluations - delivering actionable insights tracked to completion. The proprietary reporting platform provides license-free, persona-based access to real-time data reporting and AI-based guidance to support users of all experience and expertise.

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

As a leading Modernization Engineering company, we aim to deliver modernization-driven hypergrowth for our clients based on the deep differentiation we have created in Modernization Engineering, powered by our Lightening suite and 16-step Platformation™ playbook. In addition, we bring agility and systems thinking to accelerate time to market for our clients.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata has a strong global presence, including key regions US, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are a trusted partner of world leading companies in HLS (Healthcare and Lifesciences), TMT (Telecom, Media and Technology), Retail & CPG, Manufacturing and BFSI space. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Cloud, Data, Dynamics, Contact Centers and around newer technologies like Generative AI, MS Fabric, RPA and other modernization platforms.

