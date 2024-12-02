A Giant Leap for Pet Care in Jaipur- DCC Animal Hospital Launches Advanced Facility in the Pink City

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 2: DCC Animal Hospital, a globally renowned chain of veterinary facilities, has launched its first cutting-edge veterinary hospital in Jaipur on December 1. Adhering to global Japanese standards, this state-of-the-art facility marks a transformative step in pet care for the Pink City. Strategically located in the basement of the IDB Building, FS-6, Gayatri Nagar, Maharani Farm, Durgapura, the hospital is equipped with the latest advancements in pet healthcare technology. Through this launch, DCC is ushering Jaipur into a new era of premium and advanced veterinary services.

DCC Animal Hospital is a leading global veterinary chain dedicated to enhancing pet healthcare through preventative care, advanced surgical services, and knowledge-driven pet parenting. Committed to making good health accessible to all animals, DCC Animal Hospital goes beyond traditional veterinary care, embracing wellness and lifestyle solutions for a better future.

Championing a shift from a problem-solving mindset, DCC Animal Hospital focuses on in-depth diagnosis and professional medical care for pets, mirroring the quality of care humans receive. More than just a pet-friendly chain, DCC Animal Hospital provides a holistic ecosystem for pets, empowering pet parents with education and resources to prioritize knowledge over fear.

Guided by its transformative vision of "pet to partner," DCC Animal Hospital strives to redefine pet care, raising awareness and fostering compassion for animal well-being in India and beyond.

Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian, DCC Animal Hospital & Director, highlighted the strategic decision to expand into Jaipur, noting that while the city has a growing population of pet owners, there is a significant lack of high-quality facilities and educational resources. "Jaipur has a massive untapped potential, where pet owners are eager for more options but are limited by the quality of services," he said. "We've researched deeply into the market, and what we found was a need for better preventive care, hygiene, and knowledge on pet healthcare. DCC Animal Hospital is here to bridge that gap."

The DCC Animal Hospital aims to create a compassionate, pet-friendly ecosystem by offering services that include preventive care, vaccination education, surgical awareness, and high hygiene standards. Additionally, it will focus on educating pet owners about essential services and spreading awareness of pet healthcare and their requirements.

DCC Animal Hospital brings world-class veterinary services to Jaipur and strives to connect with the community by way of workshops, awareness drives, and partnerships with local pet welfare organizations. DCC Animal Hospital hopes to create a more significant bond between pets, their owners, and veterinary experts.

About DCC Animal Hospital:

DCC Animal Hospital, A'alda Group is a Japan-based, leading global veterinary chain of hospitals dedicated to providing high-quality and compassionate medical care to pets. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, the hospital strives to ensure the health and well-being of every animal in its care.

