A Grand Celebration of Love and Legacy: Deepakk Negi Marries Radhika Rathore in a Royal Affair Across Jodhpur and Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 7: In a resplendent blend of heritage, modern elegance, and cinematic flair, renowned film producer Deepakk Negi tied the knot with Radhika Rathore in a wedding that captivated hearts and brought together a confluence of cultures, ideas, and dignitaries. The grand wedding ceremonies unfolded across two majestic venues, beginning in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and culminating in a lavish reception in Delhi, leaving an indelible impression on everyone who witnessed the union.

The couple exchanged vows on 8th June 2025 at the opulent Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Jodhpur—a venue steeped in royal grandeur and Rajasthani charm. Guests were welcomed with traditional folk music, intricate floral décor, and a warm hospitality that reflected the essence of Indian heritage. The wedding was a seamless symphony of tradition and innovation, much like Deepakk's celebrated career.

The festivities moved to the capital on 12th June 2025, where the wedding reception was held at The Grandreams Luxury Venues, one of Delhi's most prestigious banquet halls. The reception was a star-studded affair attended by eminent personalities from the film fraternity, corporate world, and government.

Among the many dignitaries present was Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, who graced the occasion as a guest and an affectionate witness to the couple's new beginning. The event sparkled with the presence of film industry elites, creatives, and celebrities who have long admired Deepakk's journey.

From traditional pheras under a canopy of marigold and jasmine to the glamorous Delhi reception lit with chandeliers and champagne toasts, the wedding was a visual and emotional spectacle. The couple's attire—rooted in classic Indian design yet contemporary in appeal—mirrored the very ethos of their union: a meeting of tradition and modernity.

This landmark moment in Deepakk Negi's life comes at the peak of his career. Under his visionary leadership, his production house, NEGIS Studios Pvt Ltd, has redefined cinematic storytelling.

Known for his innovative approach to production and casting, Deepakk has won several prestigious awards, including the ICON India Business Award for Emerging Line Producer, the Maharashtra Ratan Puraskar Samman 2024 for Most Promising Brand in Entertainment, and the Bhartiya Ratan Samman 2025. His presence has been regularly celebrated at renowned platforms such as the NEXA IIFA Rocks Awards and the Transmedia Gujarati Screen and Stage Awards.

Reflecting on his wedding, Deepakk shared, –“This marriage is not just the union of two souls, but a fusion of dreams, values, and shared visions for the future. Radhika completes me in every sense, and I feel deeply grateful that we could celebrate this love amidst such wonderful people.”

As Deepakk and Radhika embark on this new journey, their wedding stands as a tribute not only to their love story but also to the richness of Indian culture and the magic that unfolds when hearts and legacies come together.

In other news, Deepakk Negi proudly announces that Negis Studios Private Limited is coming up with a brand-new project in collaboration with Rangbhoomi Motion Pictures Private Limited. This powerful partnership marks the beginning of an inspiring creative journey, blending vision, talent, and storytelling excellence. Stay tuned for something extraordinary!

