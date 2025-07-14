A Grand Global Celebration of the Bhagavad Gita Led by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in the USA

New Delhi [India], July 14: In a magnificent celebration of Sanātana Dharma and universal spiritual values, AvadhūtaParama Pujya Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Founder and Pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, led a historic Sampurna Bhagavad Gita chanting event at Allen Stadium, Frisco, Dallas, drawing more than 10,000 devotees from across the globe.

This year's event in Frisco echoed the overwhelming success of last year's chanting, as devotees from 14 countries came together in a unified recitation of all 700 verses of the sacred text. Many of Sri Swamiji's followers, inspired by His divine vision, have committed themselves to memorizing the Bhagavad Gita, experiencing deep personal transformation and spiritual upliftment.

This remarkable gathering marked another milestone in Sri Swamiji's tireless mission to spread the message of the Bhagavad Gita and promote spiritual harmony across the world. For over 65 years, Sri Swamiji has inspired and guided lakhs of devotees through sacred mantra initiations, enlightening discourses, and the establishment of numerous temples dedicated to various deities across India and internationally—preserving and revitalizing the values of Sanātana Dharma.

For the past 10 years, Sri Swamiji has been spearheading a powerful international campaign to promote the timeless teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in the United States, bringing the divine wisdom of Lord Sri Krishna to children, youth, and adults alike.

2025 marks the 10th anniversary of Pūjya Śrī Swamiji establishing the SGS Gita Foundation and launching the Gītā Mahāyajña program, a visionary global movement to make the Bhagavad Gita accessible to all.

Key highlights of the initiative:

SGS Gita Foundation has trained over 500 teachers globally to lead this movement.

The program has inspired participants ranging in age from 3 years to 85 years.

The initiative now has a presence in 14 countries.

In the USA alone, there are 30 teaching centers supported by over 250 dedicated volunteer teachers.

With unwavering devotion and divine compassion, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji continues to be a spiritual beacon—uplifting humanity and cultivating a more peaceful, righteous, and spiritually awakened society through the eternal teachings of the Gita.

